Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure quiz #1 Flashcards
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure quiz #1
Which of the following bacterial structures is necessary for chemotaxis?
The flagellum is necessary for chemotaxis, as it enables bacterial movement in response to chemical stimuli.Spirochetes have a twisting and flexing locomotion due to appendages called what?
Spirochetes have a twisting and flexing locomotion due to axial filaments (also known as endoflagella).Which of the following statements about flagellar structure is true?
Prokaryotic flagella consist of three main components: the filament, the hook, and the basal body, which anchors the flagellum to the cell envelope.A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis must have which structure?
A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis must have flagella to move toward or away from chemical signals.What are the longer whip-like structures used for movement in prokaryotic cells called?
The longer whip-like structures used for movement in prokaryotic cells are called flagella.What protein is the filament of a prokaryotic flagellum primarily composed of?
The filament is primarily composed of the globular protein flagellin.Which two protein rings are found in the basal body of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial flagella?
The MS ring and the C ring are found in the basal body of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial flagella.Where is the L ring located in the flagellar structure of gram-negative bacteria?
The L ring is embedded in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria.What is the main function of the hook in the prokaryotic flagellum?
The hook is a flexible, curved protein that connects the filament to the basal body.Why do gram-negative bacteria require additional protein rings in their flagellar basal body compared to gram-positive bacteria?
Gram-negative bacteria have an extra outer membrane, necessitating the L and P rings for proper anchoring of the flagellum.