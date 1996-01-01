Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure
Which of the following is NOT a component of bacterial flagella?
Structure of Gram-Positive Basal Body
Structure of Gram-Negative Basal Body
Which of the following is NOT a ring in the gram-negative cell basal body structure?
Which of the following statements is TRUE?
Gram-Negative vs. Gram-Positive Basal Body Structure
Why do gram-negative flagellar basal bodies have an L-ring while gram-positive flagellar basal bodies do not?