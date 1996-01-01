Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

Next Topic
1

concept

Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which of the following is NOT a component of bacterial flagella?

3

concept

Structure of Gram-Positive Basal Body

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Structure of Gram-Negative Basal Body

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Which of the following is NOT a ring in the gram-negative cell basal body structure?

6
Problem

Which of the following statements is TRUE?

7

concept

Gram-Negative vs. Gram-Positive Basal Body Structure

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Why do gram-negative flagellar basal bodies have an L-ring while gram-positive flagellar basal bodies do not?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.