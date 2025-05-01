Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nucleoid Region in prokaryotic cells where DNA is located and both transcription and translation occur, lacking a surrounding membrane.

Cytoplasm Cellular compartment in prokaryotes where transcription and translation take place simultaneously, enabling efficient gene expression.

Sigma Factor Protein that binds to promoter sequences, guiding RNA polymerase to initiate transcription of specific genes in prokaryotes.

Promoter DNA sequence recognized by sigma factors, serving as the binding site for RNA polymerase to start transcription.

RNA Polymerase Enzyme recruited by sigma factors to synthesize mRNA from a DNA template during transcription in prokaryotes.

Messenger RNA Molecule transcribed from DNA that serves as the template for protein synthesis during translation; lacks introns in prokaryotes.