Nucleoid Region in prokaryotic cells where DNA is located and both transcription and translation occur, lacking a surrounding membrane. Cytoplasm Cellular compartment in prokaryotes where transcription and translation take place simultaneously, enabling efficient gene expression. Sigma Factor Protein that binds to promoter sequences, guiding RNA polymerase to initiate transcription of specific genes in prokaryotes. Promoter DNA sequence recognized by sigma factors, serving as the binding site for RNA polymerase to start transcription. RNA Polymerase Enzyme recruited by sigma factors to synthesize mRNA from a DNA template during transcription in prokaryotes. Messenger RNA Molecule transcribed from DNA that serves as the template for protein synthesis during translation; lacks introns in prokaryotes. Ribosome Molecular machine that binds to mRNA in the cytoplasm, translating its sequence into a protein, often before mRNA synthesis is complete. Polycistronic mRNA Single mRNA molecule carrying multiple genes, each with its own start and stop codon, common in prokaryotes. Monocistronic mRNA mRNA molecule containing only one gene, typical in eukaryotes but also produced by prokaryotes. Spacer Non-coding sequence found between genes on polycistronic mRNA, not to be confused with introns. Exon Coding sequence present in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic mRNA; in prokaryotes, mRNA consists only of these regions. Introns Non-coding sequences found within eukaryotic genes but absent in prokaryotic mRNA, requiring removal during RNA processing. Alternative Sigma Factor Protein variant that recognizes different promoters, enabling expression of specific gene groups under unique conditions. Standard Sigma Factor Protein responsible for initiating transcription of genes needed for routine growth in prokaryotes. Heat Shock Protein Protective protein expressed in response to elevated temperatures, requiring specific sigma factors for gene activation.
Prokaryotic Gene Expression definitions
