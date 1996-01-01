Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Prokaryotic Gene Expression

1

concept

Location of Transcription & Translation

2
Problem

Which of the following statements is true?

3

concept

Simultaneous Transcription & Translation in Prokaryotes

4
Problem

PRACTICE:In prokaryotes, as soon as RNA polymerase synthesizes the 5' end of mRNA, ribosomes come in and initiate translation before transcription is completed. This is called ____.

5

concept

Prokaryotic Sigma (σ) Factors

6
Problem

PRACTICE:_____ allows RNA polymerase to recognize a specific promoter sequence of a gene.

7
Problem

PRACTICE:During which stage of bacterial transcription are sigma (σ) factors involved?

8

concept

Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic mRNA

9

concept

Monocistronic mRNA vs. Polycistronic mRNA

10
Problem

PRACTICE:“Cistron” is another word for “gene”. Which of these answers are characteristics of polycistronic mRNA?
a) Only found in prokaryotes.  
b) Single mRNA strand, carrying multiple genes.
c) Single mRNA strand can be translated into many proteins.
d) All of the above are characteristics of polycistronic mRNA.

