Location of Transcription & Translation
Which of the following statements is true?
Simultaneous Transcription & Translation in Prokaryotes
PRACTICE:In prokaryotes, as soon as RNA polymerase synthesizes the 5' end of mRNA, ribosomes come in and initiate translation before transcription is completed. This is called ____.
Prokaryotic Sigma (σ) Factors
PRACTICE:_____ allows RNA polymerase to recognize a specific promoter sequence of a gene.
PRACTICE:During which stage of bacterial transcription are sigma (σ) factors involved?
Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic mRNA
Monocistronic mRNA vs. Polycistronic mRNA
PRACTICE:“Cistron” is another word for “gene”. Which of these answers are characteristics of polycistronic mRNA?
a) Only found in prokaryotes.
b) Single mRNA strand, carrying multiple genes.
c) Single mRNA strand can be translated into many proteins.
d) All of the above are characteristics of polycistronic mRNA.