Prokaryote A cell type lacking membrane-bound organelles, where photosynthesis occurs in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm. Chloroplast A eukaryotic organelle containing thylakoids and stroma, serving as the site for photosynthesis in plants. Plasma Membrane A cellular boundary in prokaryotes where light reactions of photosynthesis take place. Cytoplasm The internal fluid of prokaryotic cells where the Calvin cycle occurs during photosynthesis. Thylakoid Membrane A structure within chloroplasts of eukaryotes where light reactions are localized. Stroma The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle is carried out in eukaryotes. Oxygenic Photosynthesis A process using water as an electron donor, producing oxygen gas and involving both photosystem 1 and 2. Anoxygenic Photosynthesis A process using molecules other than water as electron donors, not producing oxygen and involving only one photosystem. Photosystem 1 A protein complex involved in light reactions, present in both oxygenic and anoxygenic photosynthesis. Photosystem 2 A protein complex required for splitting water and generating oxygen in oxygenic photosynthesis. Chlorophyll a The main pigment molecule in oxygenic photosynthesis, serving as the reaction center in both photosystems. Bacteriochlorophyll A pigment molecule used by anoxygenic photosynthetic organisms as the primary light-absorbing compound. Electron Donor A molecule, such as water or hydrogen sulfide, that provides electrons for the light reactions in photosynthesis. Cyanobacteria A group of prokaryotes performing oxygenic photosynthesis, using water and producing oxygen gas. Calvin Cycle A series of biochemical reactions converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds, occurring in the cytoplasm or stroma.
Prokaryotic Photosynthesis definitions
