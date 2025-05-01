Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryote A cell type lacking membrane-bound organelles, where photosynthesis occurs in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm.

Chloroplast A eukaryotic organelle containing thylakoids and stroma, serving as the site for photosynthesis in plants.

Plasma Membrane A cellular boundary in prokaryotes where light reactions of photosynthesis take place.

Cytoplasm The internal fluid of prokaryotic cells where the Calvin cycle occurs during photosynthesis.

Thylakoid Membrane A structure within chloroplasts of eukaryotes where light reactions are localized.

Stroma The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle is carried out in eukaryotes.