Prokaryotic Photosynthesis definitions

  • Prokaryote
    A cell type lacking membrane-bound organelles, where photosynthesis occurs in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm.
  • Chloroplast
    A eukaryotic organelle containing thylakoids and stroma, serving as the site for photosynthesis in plants.
  • Plasma Membrane
    A cellular boundary in prokaryotes where light reactions of photosynthesis take place.
  • Cytoplasm
    The internal fluid of prokaryotic cells where the Calvin cycle occurs during photosynthesis.
  • Thylakoid Membrane
    A structure within chloroplasts of eukaryotes where light reactions are localized.
  • Stroma
    The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle is carried out in eukaryotes.
  • Oxygenic Photosynthesis
    A process using water as an electron donor, producing oxygen gas and involving both photosystem 1 and 2.
  • Anoxygenic Photosynthesis
    A process using molecules other than water as electron donors, not producing oxygen and involving only one photosystem.
  • Photosystem 1
    A protein complex involved in light reactions, present in both oxygenic and anoxygenic photosynthesis.
  • Photosystem 2
    A protein complex required for splitting water and generating oxygen in oxygenic photosynthesis.
  • Chlorophyll a
    The main pigment molecule in oxygenic photosynthesis, serving as the reaction center in both photosystems.
  • Bacteriochlorophyll
    A pigment molecule used by anoxygenic photosynthetic organisms as the primary light-absorbing compound.
  • Electron Donor
    A molecule, such as water or hydrogen sulfide, that provides electrons for the light reactions in photosynthesis.
  • Cyanobacteria
    A group of prokaryotes performing oxygenic photosynthesis, using water and producing oxygen gas.
  • Calvin Cycle
    A series of biochemical reactions converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds, occurring in the cytoplasm or stroma.