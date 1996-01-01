Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Photosynthesis

Prokaryotic Photosynthesis

Prokaryotic Photosynthesis

Problem

The metabolic process photosynthesis occurs in which part of the bacterial cell?

Oxygenic vs. Anoxygenic Photosynthesis

Problem

Choose the correct definition of oxygenic photosynthesis:

Problem

Oxygen produced during oxygenic photosynthesis comes directly from:

Problem

A primary difference between cyanobacteria and purple and green phototrophic bacteria is?

Problem

Which of these answers illustrates a major difference between oxygenic and anoxygenic photosynthesis?

