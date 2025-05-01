Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryotic Ribosome A cellular structure in prokaryotes composed of two subunits, responsible for assembling proteins from amino acids.

Large Subunit The bigger component of a ribosome, containing 23S and 5S rRNA, essential for peptide bond formation during protein synthesis.

Small Subunit The smaller component of a ribosome, containing 16S rRNA, crucial for decoding messenger RNA during translation.

Svedberg Unit A measure of how fast particles sediment in a centrifuge, indicating size and shape rather than mass alone.

Sedimentation Coefficient A value reflecting the rate at which a particle moves in a centrifugal field, used to distinguish ribosomal subunits.

50S Subunit The large ribosomal component in prokaryotes, containing both 23S and 5S rRNA, and multiple proteins.