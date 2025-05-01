Back
Prokaryotic Ribosome A cellular structure in prokaryotes composed of two subunits, responsible for assembling proteins from amino acids. Large Subunit The bigger component of a ribosome, containing 23S and 5S rRNA, essential for peptide bond formation during protein synthesis. Small Subunit The smaller component of a ribosome, containing 16S rRNA, crucial for decoding messenger RNA during translation. Svedberg Unit A measure of how fast particles sediment in a centrifuge, indicating size and shape rather than mass alone. Sedimentation Coefficient A value reflecting the rate at which a particle moves in a centrifugal field, used to distinguish ribosomal subunits. 50S Subunit The large ribosomal component in prokaryotes, containing both 23S and 5S rRNA, and multiple proteins. 30S Subunit The small ribosomal component in prokaryotes, containing 16S rRNA and several proteins. 23S rRNA A ribosomal RNA molecule in the large subunit, playing a key role in catalyzing peptide bond formation. 5S rRNA A small ribosomal RNA found in the large subunit, contributing to ribosome stability and function. 16S rRNA A ribosomal RNA in the small subunit, important for mRNA binding and ribosomal accuracy. Protein Synthesis The cellular process where ribosomes assemble amino acids into polypeptides based on mRNA instructions. Archaeal Ribosome A prokaryotic ribosome with unique rRNA sequences and more proteins per subunit compared to bacterial counterparts. Bacterial Ribosome A prokaryotic ribosome with specific rRNA sequences and fewer proteins per subunit than archaeal ribosomes. Antibiotic Susceptibility The degree to which ribosomes are affected by drugs targeting protein synthesis, differing between bacteria and archaea. Active Site A region within the ribosome formed by three compartments, serving as the location for peptide chain assembly.
Prokaryotic Ribosomes definitions
