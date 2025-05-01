Skip to main content
Prokaryotic Ribosomes definitions

  • Prokaryotic Ribosome
    A cellular structure in prokaryotes composed of two subunits, responsible for assembling proteins from amino acids.
  • Large Subunit
    The bigger component of a ribosome, containing 23S and 5S rRNA, essential for peptide bond formation during protein synthesis.
  • Small Subunit
    The smaller component of a ribosome, containing 16S rRNA, crucial for decoding messenger RNA during translation.
  • Svedberg Unit
    A measure of how fast particles sediment in a centrifuge, indicating size and shape rather than mass alone.
  • Sedimentation Coefficient
    A value reflecting the rate at which a particle moves in a centrifugal field, used to distinguish ribosomal subunits.
  • 50S Subunit
    The large ribosomal component in prokaryotes, containing both 23S and 5S rRNA, and multiple proteins.
  • 30S Subunit
    The small ribosomal component in prokaryotes, containing 16S rRNA and several proteins.
  • 23S rRNA
    A ribosomal RNA molecule in the large subunit, playing a key role in catalyzing peptide bond formation.
  • 5S rRNA
    A small ribosomal RNA found in the large subunit, contributing to ribosome stability and function.
  • 16S rRNA
    A ribosomal RNA in the small subunit, important for mRNA binding and ribosomal accuracy.
  • Protein Synthesis
    The cellular process where ribosomes assemble amino acids into polypeptides based on mRNA instructions.
  • Archaeal Ribosome
    A prokaryotic ribosome with unique rRNA sequences and more proteins per subunit compared to bacterial counterparts.
  • Bacterial Ribosome
    A prokaryotic ribosome with specific rRNA sequences and fewer proteins per subunit than archaeal ribosomes.
  • Antibiotic Susceptibility
    The degree to which ribosomes are affected by drugs targeting protein synthesis, differing between bacteria and archaea.
  • Active Site
    A region within the ribosome formed by three compartments, serving as the location for peptide chain assembly.