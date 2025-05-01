Skip to main content
Back

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Cohesion
    Ability of molecules to stick to each other, resulting from hydrogen bonds, crucial for maintaining liquid structure.
  • Adhesion
    Tendency of molecules to attach to different substances, especially polar or charged surfaces, due to hydrogen bonding.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, responsible for unique molecular behaviors.
  • Surface Tension
    Resistance of a liquid's surface to external force, caused by cohesive forces among surface molecules.
  • Polar Object
    Substance with uneven charge distribution, enabling strong interactions with water molecules.
  • Solvent
    Medium capable of dissolving other substances, facilitating biological reactions and transport.
  • Water Molecule
    Compound consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, exhibiting polarity and hydrogen bonding.
  • Glass
    Polar material that interacts with water through adhesion, often used to demonstrate water's adhesive properties.
  • Liquid Water
    State of H2O where molecules are closely associated, allowing for cohesion, adhesion, and high surface tension.
  • Charged Surface
    Area with net electrical charge, attracting polar molecules like water through adhesive interactions.
  • Biological Process
    Series of chemical events in living organisms, often dependent on water's solvent and cohesive properties.
  • Paper Clip
    Object used to illustrate surface tension, remaining atop water due to cohesive forces at the liquid's surface.