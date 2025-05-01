Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Cohesion Ability of molecules to stick to each other, resulting from hydrogen bonds, crucial for maintaining liquid structure.

Adhesion Tendency of molecules to attach to different substances, especially polar or charged surfaces, due to hydrogen bonding.

Hydrogen Bonding Attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, responsible for unique molecular behaviors.

Surface Tension Resistance of a liquid's surface to external force, caused by cohesive forces among surface molecules.

Polar Object Substance with uneven charge distribution, enabling strong interactions with water molecules.

Solvent Medium capable of dissolving other substances, facilitating biological reactions and transport.