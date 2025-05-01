Back
Cohesion Ability of molecules to stick to each other, resulting from hydrogen bonds, crucial for maintaining liquid structure. Adhesion Tendency of molecules to attach to different substances, especially polar or charged surfaces, due to hydrogen bonding. Hydrogen Bonding Attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, responsible for unique molecular behaviors. Surface Tension Resistance of a liquid's surface to external force, caused by cohesive forces among surface molecules. Polar Object Substance with uneven charge distribution, enabling strong interactions with water molecules. Solvent Medium capable of dissolving other substances, facilitating biological reactions and transport. Water Molecule Compound consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, exhibiting polarity and hydrogen bonding. Glass Polar material that interacts with water through adhesion, often used to demonstrate water's adhesive properties. Liquid Water State of H2O where molecules are closely associated, allowing for cohesion, adhesion, and high surface tension. Charged Surface Area with net electrical charge, attracting polar molecules like water through adhesive interactions. Biological Process Series of chemical events in living organisms, often dependent on water's solvent and cohesive properties. Paper Clip Object used to illustrate surface tension, remaining atop water due to cohesive forces at the liquid's surface.
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12