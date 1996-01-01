Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Water

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion Example 1

3
Problem

Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?

a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.

b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.

c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.

d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.

4
Problem

Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:

a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

d) None of the above are correct.

