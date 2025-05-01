Back
Universal Solvent A liquid capable of dissolving a wide variety of biological molecules, making it essential for life processes. Solvent A substance present in greater quantity that dissolves other materials, often water in biological contexts. Solute A material present in smaller quantity that becomes dispersed within another substance during dissolution. Solution A uniform mixture formed when one or more substances are dissolved in another, combining solute and solvent. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water serves as the dissolving medium, allowing various substances to disperse evenly. Homogeneous Solution A mixture with components distributed evenly throughout, resulting in a uniform appearance and composition. Heterogeneous Solution A mixture with components distributed unevenly, leading to visibly distinct regions or layers. Hydrophilic Substance A material that interacts well with water, dissolving easily due to its affinity for polar environments. Hydrophobic Substance A material that resists mixing with water, tending to separate due to its nonpolar nature. Ionic Bond An electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often disrupted when salts dissolve in water. Sodium Cation A positively charged ion commonly found in table salt, which interacts with water during dissolution. Chloride Anion A negatively charged ion paired with sodium in salt, surrounded by water molecules when dissolved. Hydration Shell A cluster of water molecules encircling dissolved ions or molecules, facilitating their dispersion in solution. Polar Molecule A compound with uneven charge distribution, enhancing its ability to interact with and dissolve in water. Nonpolar Molecule A compound lacking significant charge separation, resulting in poor interaction with water and limited solubility.
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions
