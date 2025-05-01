Skip to main content
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions

  • Universal Solvent
    A liquid capable of dissolving a wide variety of biological molecules, making it essential for life processes.
  • Solvent
    A substance present in greater quantity that dissolves other materials, often water in biological contexts.
  • Solute
    A material present in smaller quantity that becomes dispersed within another substance during dissolution.
  • Solution
    A uniform mixture formed when one or more substances are dissolved in another, combining solute and solvent.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where water serves as the dissolving medium, allowing various substances to disperse evenly.
  • Homogeneous Solution
    A mixture with components distributed evenly throughout, resulting in a uniform appearance and composition.
  • Heterogeneous Solution
    A mixture with components distributed unevenly, leading to visibly distinct regions or layers.
  • Hydrophilic Substance
    A material that interacts well with water, dissolving easily due to its affinity for polar environments.
  • Hydrophobic Substance
    A material that resists mixing with water, tending to separate due to its nonpolar nature.
  • Ionic Bond
    An electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often disrupted when salts dissolve in water.
  • Sodium Cation
    A positively charged ion commonly found in table salt, which interacts with water during dissolution.
  • Chloride Anion
    A negatively charged ion paired with sodium in salt, surrounded by water molecules when dissolved.
  • Hydration Shell
    A cluster of water molecules encircling dissolved ions or molecules, facilitating their dispersion in solution.
  • Polar Molecule
    A compound with uneven charge distribution, enhancing its ability to interact with and dissolve in water.
  • Nonpolar Molecule
    A compound lacking significant charge separation, resulting in poor interaction with water and limited solubility.