Universal Solvent A liquid capable of dissolving a wide variety of biological molecules, making it essential for life processes.

Solvent A substance present in greater quantity that dissolves other materials, often water in biological contexts.

Solute A material present in smaller quantity that becomes dispersed within another substance during dissolution.

Solution A uniform mixture formed when one or more substances are dissolved in another, combining solute and solvent.

Aqueous Solution A mixture where water serves as the dissolving medium, allowing various substances to disperse evenly.

Homogeneous Solution A mixture with components distributed evenly throughout, resulting in a uniform appearance and composition.