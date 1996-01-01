Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

4. Water

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent

1

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent

A solution in which water is the solvent is called a(n) _______________ solution.

a) Polar.

b) Aqueous.

c) Hydrophobic.

d)  Complete.

The substance in a mixture that is dissolved is called the:

a) Solution.

b) Solvent.

c) Solute.

d) Aqueous solution.

What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?

a) Positively charged.

b) Negatively charged.

c) Uncharged.

d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.

5

Homogenous vs. Heterogenous Solutions

The components of a heterogenous solution are ________________ distributed throughout.

a) Equally. 

b) Unequally.

c) Uniformly.

Hydrophilic vs. Hydrophobic

1
Hydrophobic molecules:

a) Are polar covalent molecules.

b) Easily dissolve in water.

c) Are nonpolar water “fearing” molecules. 

d) Are nonpolar water “loving” molecules.

