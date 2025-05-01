Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal definitions

  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with the motion of molecules, influencing both temperature and thermal energy in a substance.
  • Temperature
    Average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating how fast molecules are moving on average.
  • Thermal Energy
    Total kinetic energy of all molecules in a substance, dependent on both temperature and volume.
  • Specific Heat
    Amount of heat energy required to change the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • Heat of Vaporization
    Amount of heat energy needed to convert one gram of a liquid into its gaseous state.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Strong attractions between water molecules that contribute to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.
  • Evaporation
    Phase transition where molecules move from the liquid state to the gaseous state, requiring significant energy in water.
  • Homeostasis
    Stable internal conditions maintained by organisms, aided by water's resistance to temperature changes.
  • Water Vapor
    Gaseous form of water, characterized by widely spaced molecules and absence of hydrogen bonds.
  • Volume
    Amount of space occupied by a substance, affecting its total thermal energy regardless of temperature.
  • Liquid State
    Phase where water molecules are densely packed and form hydrogen bonds, crucial for life processes.
  • Phase Transition
    Change of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas during vaporization.
  • Heat Energy
    Form of energy transferred between substances, driving changes in temperature and state.
  • Water Molecules
    Smallest units of water, capable of forming hydrogen bonds and undergoing phase transitions.