Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of molecules, influencing both temperature and thermal energy in a substance.

Temperature Average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating how fast molecules are moving on average.

Thermal Energy Total kinetic energy of all molecules in a substance, dependent on both temperature and volume.

Specific Heat Amount of heat energy required to change the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Heat of Vaporization Amount of heat energy needed to convert one gram of a liquid into its gaseous state.

Hydrogen Bonds Strong attractions between water molecules that contribute to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.