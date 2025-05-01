Back
Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of molecules, influencing both temperature and thermal energy in a substance. Temperature Average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating how fast molecules are moving on average. Thermal Energy Total kinetic energy of all molecules in a substance, dependent on both temperature and volume. Specific Heat Amount of heat energy required to change the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. Heat of Vaporization Amount of heat energy needed to convert one gram of a liquid into its gaseous state. Hydrogen Bonds Strong attractions between water molecules that contribute to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization. Evaporation Phase transition where molecules move from the liquid state to the gaseous state, requiring significant energy in water. Homeostasis Stable internal conditions maintained by organisms, aided by water's resistance to temperature changes. Water Vapor Gaseous form of water, characterized by widely spaced molecules and absence of hydrogen bonds. Volume Amount of space occupied by a substance, affecting its total thermal energy regardless of temperature. Liquid State Phase where water molecules are densely packed and form hydrogen bonds, crucial for life processes. Phase Transition Change of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas during vaporization. Heat Energy Form of energy transferred between substances, driving changes in temperature and state. Water Molecules Smallest units of water, capable of forming hydrogen bonds and undergoing phase transitions.
Properties of Water- Thermal definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14