Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Water

Properties of Water- Thermal

Properties of Water- Thermal

Water’s High Specific Heat

Which of the following is due to the high specific heat of water?

a) Oil does not mix with water.

b) A lake heats up more slowly than the surrounding environment.

c) The high surface tension of water.

d) Sugar dissolves in hot tea faster than in iced tea.

Water’s High Heat of Vaporization

Which if the following defines the term evaporation?

a) The conversion of a liquid into a vapor.

b) The conversion of a solid into a vapor.

c) The conversion of a vapor into a liquid.

d) The conversion of a vapor into a solid.

Choose the correct statement:Liquid water ________.

a) Is less dense than ice.

b) Has a lower specific heat than most other molecules.

c) Has a higher heat of vaporization than most other molecules.

d) Is nonpolar.

