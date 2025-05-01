Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Protein A functional biomolecule composed of one or more folded polypeptide chains, essential for cellular structure and function.

Amino Acid A monomeric unit with a central alpha carbon, amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and a variable R group.

Peptide Bond A covalent linkage joining adjacent amino acids in a chain, forming the backbone of protein polymers.

N-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain featuring a free amino group, marking the start of the sequence.

C-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free carboxyl group, indicating the chain's conclusion.

R Group A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties.