Protein A functional biomolecule composed of one or more folded polypeptide chains, essential for cellular structure and function. Amino Acid A monomeric unit with a central alpha carbon, amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and a variable R group. Peptide Bond A covalent linkage joining adjacent amino acids in a chain, forming the backbone of protein polymers. N-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain featuring a free amino group, marking the start of the sequence. C-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free carboxyl group, indicating the chain's conclusion. R Group A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties. Oligopeptide A short chain consisting of 2 to 20 covalently linked amino acids. Polypeptide A linear chain of more than 50 amino acids, not necessarily in a functional folded state. Primary Structure The specific sequence, type, and quantity of amino acids in a protein chain, dictating higher-level structures. Secondary Structure Local folding patterns in a protein backbone, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary Structure The overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain, resulting from interactions among side chains. Quaternary Structure The association of multiple polypeptide chains to form a single functional protein complex. Denatured Protein A nonfunctional form resulting from loss of native structure due to environmental changes like pH or temperature. Chaperone Protein A helper molecule that assists other proteins in regaining or maintaining their correct folded structure.
Proteins definitions
