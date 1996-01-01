Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Molecules of Microbiology

Proteins

3
Problem

The primary building blocks (monomers) of proteins are: 

a) Glucose molecules.

b) Lipids.

c) Nucleotides.

d) Amino acids.

e) None of these.

4
Problem

Which two functional groups are always found in amino acids?

a) Carbonyl and amino groups.

b) Carboxyl and amino groups.

c) Amino and sulfhydryl groups.

d) Hydroxyl and carboxyl groups.

Problem

What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?

a) Protein.

b) Peptide.

c) Amino acid.

d) Polypeptide.

Problem

The specific amino acid sequence in a protein is its:

a) Primary structure.

b) Secondary structure.

c) Tertiary structure.

d) Quaternary structure.

9
Problem

Which of the following is true of protein structure?

a) Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.

b) Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.

c) Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.

d) Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.

Problem

What is the role of a chaperone protein?

a) Assist in RNA and DNA folding.

b) Assist in membrane transport.

c) Assist in protein denaturation.

d) Assist in dehydration synthesis reactions.

e) Assist in protein folding or re-naturing.

