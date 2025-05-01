Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Prototroph Original parent strain with no mutations, capable of synthesizing all required growth factors from other molecules.

Auxotroph Mutant strain with DNA mutations, unable to synthesize certain growth factors, requiring them from the environment.

Growth Factor Essential molecule needed for cell survival and growth, which some cells must obtain from their surroundings.

Mutation Change in DNA sequence that can alter a cell's ability to produce necessary molecules for survival.

Parent Strain Original, unmutated cell line used as a reference for comparing genetic changes.

His+ Genetic notation indicating the ability to synthesize histidine without environmental supplementation.