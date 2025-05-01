Back
Prototroph Original parent strain with no mutations, capable of synthesizing all required growth factors from other molecules. Auxotroph Mutant strain with DNA mutations, unable to synthesize certain growth factors, requiring them from the environment. Growth Factor Essential molecule needed for cell survival and growth, which some cells must obtain from their surroundings. Mutation Change in DNA sequence that can alter a cell's ability to produce necessary molecules for survival. Parent Strain Original, unmutated cell line used as a reference for comparing genetic changes. His+ Genetic notation indicating the ability to synthesize histidine without environmental supplementation. His- Genetic notation indicating the inability to synthesize histidine, requiring it from the environment. Histidine Amino acid used in protein synthesis, often serving as a model growth factor in genetic studies. Plus Sign Symbol used to represent strains capable of synthesizing their own growth factors. Minus Sign Symbol used to represent strains that require external growth factors due to mutations. Functional Gene DNA segment without mutations, enabling synthesis of essential molecules for cell survival. Mutant Gene Altered DNA segment that disrupts the synthesis of required cellular molecules. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, some of which must be synthesized or acquired for cell growth. Environment External surroundings providing necessary molecules for cells unable to synthesize them. Synthesis Cellular process of constructing complex molecules from simpler ones, crucial for growth factor production.
