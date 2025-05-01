Skip to main content
Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs definitions

  • Prototroph
    Original parent strain with no mutations, capable of synthesizing all required growth factors from other molecules.
  • Auxotroph
    Mutant strain with DNA mutations, unable to synthesize certain growth factors, requiring them from the environment.
  • Growth Factor
    Essential molecule needed for cell survival and growth, which some cells must obtain from their surroundings.
  • Mutation
    Change in DNA sequence that can alter a cell's ability to produce necessary molecules for survival.
  • Parent Strain
    Original, unmutated cell line used as a reference for comparing genetic changes.
  • His+
    Genetic notation indicating the ability to synthesize histidine without environmental supplementation.
  • His-
    Genetic notation indicating the inability to synthesize histidine, requiring it from the environment.
  • Histidine
    Amino acid used in protein synthesis, often serving as a model growth factor in genetic studies.
  • Plus Sign
    Symbol used to represent strains capable of synthesizing their own growth factors.
  • Minus Sign
    Symbol used to represent strains that require external growth factors due to mutations.
  • Functional Gene
    DNA segment without mutations, enabling synthesis of essential molecules for cell survival.
  • Mutant Gene
    Altered DNA segment that disrupts the synthesis of required cellular molecules.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, some of which must be synthesized or acquired for cell growth.
  • Environment
    External surroundings providing necessary molecules for cells unable to synthesize them.
  • Synthesis
    Cellular process of constructing complex molecules from simpler ones, crucial for growth factor production.