Giardiasis A digestive infection by a flagellated protozoan, often causing greasy diarrhea, gas, and nutrient malabsorption, especially after ingesting contaminated water. Giardia duodenalis A single-celled eukaryote with flagella, responsible for a common waterborne intestinal disease in humans and some animals. Trophozoite The active, feeding stage of a protozoan that attaches to the small intestine and absorbs nutrients from the host. Cyst A dormant, protective form enabling survival in harsh environments and facilitating transmission via fecal-oral routes. Flagella Whip-like structures enabling protozoan motility, allowing movement through the intestinal environment. Fecal-oral transmission A route of infection where pathogens from feces contaminate food or water, leading to ingestion by a new host. Zoonosis A disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans, often through contaminated water in outdoor settings. Traveler's diarrhea A prolonged gastrointestinal illness often acquired in regions with lower water sanitation, sometimes caused by protozoan infection. Microscopic examination A diagnostic method involving visual identification of protozoan forms in fecal samples using a microscope. Antigen test A laboratory technique detecting specific proteins from pathogens in stool, aiding rapid diagnosis of infection. Metronidazole An antimicrobial medication commonly prescribed to eliminate protozoan infections of the digestive tract. Nitazoxanide A therapeutic agent effective against certain protozoan infections, used as an alternative to other treatments. Nutrient malabsorption A condition where the intestinal lining fails to absorb essential nutrients, often due to protozoan attachment. Asymptomatic carrier An individual harboring a pathogen without showing symptoms, yet capable of spreading the infection. Water sanitation The process of treating and maintaining water quality to prevent transmission of waterborne diseases.
Protozoan Diseases of the Digestive System definitions
