Protozoan Diseases of the Digestive System definitions

  • Giardiasis
    A digestive infection by a flagellated protozoan, often causing greasy diarrhea, gas, and nutrient malabsorption, especially after ingesting contaminated water.
  • Giardia duodenalis
    A single-celled eukaryote with flagella, responsible for a common waterborne intestinal disease in humans and some animals.
  • Trophozoite
    The active, feeding stage of a protozoan that attaches to the small intestine and absorbs nutrients from the host.
  • Cyst
    A dormant, protective form enabling survival in harsh environments and facilitating transmission via fecal-oral routes.
  • Flagella
    Whip-like structures enabling protozoan motility, allowing movement through the intestinal environment.
  • Fecal-oral transmission
    A route of infection where pathogens from feces contaminate food or water, leading to ingestion by a new host.
  • Zoonosis
    A disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans, often through contaminated water in outdoor settings.
  • Traveler's diarrhea
    A prolonged gastrointestinal illness often acquired in regions with lower water sanitation, sometimes caused by protozoan infection.
  • Microscopic examination
    A diagnostic method involving visual identification of protozoan forms in fecal samples using a microscope.
  • Antigen test
    A laboratory technique detecting specific proteins from pathogens in stool, aiding rapid diagnosis of infection.
  • Metronidazole
    An antimicrobial medication commonly prescribed to eliminate protozoan infections of the digestive tract.
  • Nitazoxanide
    A therapeutic agent effective against certain protozoan infections, used as an alternative to other treatments.
  • Nutrient malabsorption
    A condition where the intestinal lining fails to absorb essential nutrients, often due to protozoan attachment.
  • Asymptomatic carrier
    An individual harboring a pathogen without showing symptoms, yet capable of spreading the infection.
  • Water sanitation
    The process of treating and maintaining water quality to prevent transmission of waterborne diseases.