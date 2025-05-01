Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Giardiasis A digestive infection by a flagellated protozoan, often causing greasy diarrhea, gas, and nutrient malabsorption, especially after ingesting contaminated water.

Giardia duodenalis A single-celled eukaryote with flagella, responsible for a common waterborne intestinal disease in humans and some animals.

Trophozoite The active, feeding stage of a protozoan that attaches to the small intestine and absorbs nutrients from the host.

Cyst A dormant, protective form enabling survival in harsh environments and facilitating transmission via fecal-oral routes.

Flagella Whip-like structures enabling protozoan motility, allowing movement through the intestinal environment.

Fecal-oral transmission A route of infection where pathogens from feces contaminate food or water, leading to ingestion by a new host.