Giardiasis is an infection caused by the protozoan Giardia duodenalis, a single-celled eukaryote characterized by its flagella, which enable it to swim in the small intestine. This parasite attaches to the intestinal wall to absorb nutrients from the host’s digestive contents. It is important to note that Giardia duodenalis is also known by other names such as Giardia lamblia and Giardia intestinalis, all referring to the same organism that infects humans.

The life cycle of Giardia includes two main stages: the trophozoite and the cyst. The trophozoite is the active, feeding stage residing in the small intestine, where it attaches to the mucosal lining, reproduces, and causes symptoms. Some trophozoites migrate to the large intestine, where they form cysts by developing a protective wall. These cysts are the infectious form that can survive outside the body for extended periods, sometimes months, due to their resistance to harsh environmental conditions. This cyst stage is crucial for transmission, as it allows Giardia to persist in contaminated water sources.

Giardia is notably resilient, showing partial resistance to common water treatment methods such as chlorination and ultraviolet (UV) light. Proper water treatment is essential to effectively eliminate the cysts and prevent infection. The primary mode of transmission is fecal-oral contamination, often through ingestion of cysts in untreated or poorly treated water. This is especially common in areas with inadequate sanitation. In developed countries, infections can occur from drinking untreated water during outdoor activities like hiking or camping, where animal feces (from beavers, deer, etc.) may contaminate natural water sources, making giardiasis a zoonotic disease in such cases.

Giardiasis is a frequent cause of persistent traveler’s diarrhea, particularly when visiting regions with lower water quality standards. The infection can last for several weeks, presenting symptoms such as diarrhea, greasy stools, excessive gas, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. The stools often have a distinctive foul odor, described as “rotten egg” smell. While many infections resolve within weeks, chronic giardiasis can persist for months or years, potentially leading to malabsorption and nutrient deficiencies due to the parasite’s interference with intestinal absorption. It is also common for individuals to be asymptomatic carriers, harboring the parasite without showing symptoms.

Diagnosis of giardiasis involves microscopic examination of stool samples to identify cysts or trophozoites, as well as antigen detection tests that identify Giardia-specific proteins in feces. Treatment typically includes antiparasitic medications such as metronidazole or nitazoxanide, which are effective in clearing the infection.

Currently, there is no vaccine available for giardiasis, so prevention relies heavily on avoiding ingestion of contaminated water. Ensuring water is properly treated—by boiling, filtration, or appropriate chemical disinfection—is key to reducing the risk of infection, especially during travel or outdoor activities.