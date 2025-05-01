Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Pyruvate Oxidation Second stage of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 in the mitochondrial matrix.

Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle take place.

Glycolysis Initial process of cellular respiration that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm.

Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, serving as the entry substrate for the Krebs cycle.

NADH High-energy electron carrier produced during pyruvate oxidation, later used in the electron transport chain.

CO2 Gaseous byproduct released when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate during its conversion to Acetyl CoA.