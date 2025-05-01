Skip to main content
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions

  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    Second stage of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle take place.
  • Glycolysis
    Initial process of cellular respiration that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, serving as the entry substrate for the Krebs cycle.
  • NADH
    High-energy electron carrier produced during pyruvate oxidation, later used in the electron transport chain.
  • CO2
    Gaseous byproduct released when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate during its conversion to Acetyl CoA.
  • Cellular Respiration
    Multi-step metabolic pathway extracting energy from glucose, including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
  • Krebs Cycle
    Third stage of cellular respiration, utilizing Acetyl CoA to generate electron carriers and CO2.
  • Electron Carrier
    Molecule, such as NADH, that temporarily holds electrons released during metabolic reactions.
  • NAD+
    Oxidized form of a coenzyme that accepts electrons during pyruvate oxidation, becoming NADH.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    Oxygen-dependent process involving glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
  • Carbon Atom
    Elemental unit present in pyruvate; one is released as CO2 during pyruvate oxidation.
  • Glucose
    Six-carbon sugar molecule serving as the starting substrate for glycolysis and cellular respiration.