Pyruvate Oxidation Second stage of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 in the mitochondrial matrix. Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle take place. Glycolysis Initial process of cellular respiration that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, serving as the entry substrate for the Krebs cycle. NADH High-energy electron carrier produced during pyruvate oxidation, later used in the electron transport chain. CO2 Gaseous byproduct released when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate during its conversion to Acetyl CoA. Cellular Respiration Multi-step metabolic pathway extracting energy from glucose, including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle. Krebs Cycle Third stage of cellular respiration, utilizing Acetyl CoA to generate electron carriers and CO2. Electron Carrier Molecule, such as NADH, that temporarily holds electrons released during metabolic reactions. NAD+ Oxidized form of a coenzyme that accepts electrons during pyruvate oxidation, becoming NADH. Aerobic Respiration Oxygen-dependent process involving glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain. Carbon Atom Elemental unit present in pyruvate; one is released as CO2 during pyruvate oxidation. Glucose Six-carbon sugar molecule serving as the starting substrate for glycolysis and cellular respiration.
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
