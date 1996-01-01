Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

12. Microbial Metabolism

Pyruvate Oxidation

Next Topic
1

concept

Pyruvate Oxidation

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2
Problem

Each of the following describes the pyruvate oxidation reaction except that _____________________.

a) It connects glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.

b) Each pyruvate is converted to an acetyl-CoA molecule.

c) NAD+ is reduced to NADH.

d) This reaction occurs within the cytoplasm.

e) Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product.

3
Problem

In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?

a) Acetyl CoA, O2, and ATP.

b) Acetyl and CO2.

c) Acetyl CoA, FADH2, and CO2.

d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.

e) Acetyl CoA, NAD+, ATP, and CO2.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.