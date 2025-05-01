Skip to main content
Redox Reactions definitions

  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process where electrons are transferred between molecules, always involving simultaneous electron loss and gain.
  • Oxidation
    The process involving the loss of one or more negatively charged electrons, resulting in an increase in overall charge.
  • Reduction
    The process involving the gain of one or more negatively charged electrons, leading to a decrease in overall charge.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged subatomic particle transferred during redox reactions, symbolized as e⁻.
  • Electron Carrier
    A molecule that shuttles electrons within cells, often compared to a taxi cab transporting passengers.
  • NADH
    A reduced electron carrier that transports two electrons and a hydrogen ion, acting as a full 'taxicab' in cellular processes.
  • FADH2
    A reduced electron carrier that transports two electrons and two hydrogen ions, serving as a full 'taxicab' in metabolism.
  • NAD+
    An oxidized electron carrier form, representing an empty 'taxicab' ready to accept electrons and a hydrogen ion.
  • FAD
    An oxidized electron carrier form, representing an empty 'taxicab' ready to accept electrons and hydrogen ions.
  • NADPH
    A reduced electron carrier with a phosphate group, primarily used in biosynthetic reactions to build cellular structures.
  • NADP+
    An oxidized electron carrier with a phosphate group, acting as an empty 'construction truck' before gaining electrons.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A biological process where electron carriers transfer electrons to the electron transport chain, producing cellular energy.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of molecules in cells where electrons from carriers like NADH and FADH2 are delivered to generate energy.
  • Biosynthetic Reaction
    A cellular process that constructs molecules and structures, often requiring electron carriers like NADPH.