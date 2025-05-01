Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reaction A chemical process where electrons are transferred between molecules, always involving simultaneous electron loss and gain.

Oxidation The process involving the loss of one or more negatively charged electrons, resulting in an increase in overall charge.

Reduction The process involving the gain of one or more negatively charged electrons, leading to a decrease in overall charge.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle transferred during redox reactions, symbolized as e⁻.

Electron Carrier A molecule that shuttles electrons within cells, often compared to a taxi cab transporting passengers.

NADH A reduced electron carrier that transports two electrons and a hydrogen ion, acting as a full 'taxicab' in cellular processes.