Back
Redox Reaction A chemical process where electrons are transferred between molecules, always involving simultaneous electron loss and gain. Oxidation The process involving the loss of one or more negatively charged electrons, resulting in an increase in overall charge. Reduction The process involving the gain of one or more negatively charged electrons, leading to a decrease in overall charge. Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle transferred during redox reactions, symbolized as e⁻. Electron Carrier A molecule that shuttles electrons within cells, often compared to a taxi cab transporting passengers. NADH A reduced electron carrier that transports two electrons and a hydrogen ion, acting as a full 'taxicab' in cellular processes. FADH2 A reduced electron carrier that transports two electrons and two hydrogen ions, serving as a full 'taxicab' in metabolism. NAD+ An oxidized electron carrier form, representing an empty 'taxicab' ready to accept electrons and a hydrogen ion. FAD An oxidized electron carrier form, representing an empty 'taxicab' ready to accept electrons and hydrogen ions. NADPH A reduced electron carrier with a phosphate group, primarily used in biosynthetic reactions to build cellular structures. NADP+ An oxidized electron carrier with a phosphate group, acting as an empty 'construction truck' before gaining electrons. Cellular Respiration A biological process where electron carriers transfer electrons to the electron transport chain, producing cellular energy. Electron Transport Chain A series of molecules in cells where electrons from carriers like NADH and FADH2 are delivered to generate energy. Biosynthetic Reaction A cellular process that constructs molecules and structures, often requiring electron carriers like NADPH.
Redox Reactions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14