Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

12. Microbial Metabolism

Redox Reactions

Redox Reactions

Redox Reactions Example 1

Oxidation is the _________________________, and reduction is the _________________________.

a) Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.

b) Gain of protons; Loss of protons. 

c)  Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.

d)  Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.

When glucose donates electrons to NAD+ creating NADH, the glucose molecule becomes:

a) Hydrolyzed.

b) Oxidized.

c) Neutral.

d) Reduced.

Electron Carriers:NADH & FADH2

An electron carrier before it harvests energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps is:

a) Pyruvate.

b) AMP.

c) ATP.

d) NAD+.

e) NADH.

Electron Carrier NADPH

NADH is commonly used as an electron carrier during the breaking down of complex molecules like glucose in cellular respiration. NADPH is also a common electron carrier. However, NADPH is used to build complex molecules like glucose in a process called:

Which electron carrier is not matched with its correct function.

