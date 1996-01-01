Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions Example 1
Oxidation is the _________________________, and reduction is the _________________________.
a) Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.
b) Gain of protons; Loss of protons.
c) Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.
d) Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.
When glucose donates electrons to NAD+ creating NADH, the glucose molecule becomes:
a) Hydrolyzed.
b) Oxidized.
c) Neutral.
d) Reduced.
Electron Carriers:NADH & FADH2
An electron carrier before it harvests energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps is:
a) Pyruvate.
b) AMP.
c) ATP.
d) NAD+.
e) NADH.
Electron Carrier NADPH
NADH is commonly used as an electron carrier during the breaking down of complex molecules like glucose in cellular respiration. NADPH is also a common electron carrier. However, NADPH is used to build complex molecules like glucose in a process called:
Which electron carrier is not matched with its correct function.