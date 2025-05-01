Skip to main content
Reducing Media definitions

  • Anaerobic Bacteria
    Microorganisms that require environments completely free of oxygen for survival and growth.
  • Reducing Media
    Specialized growth medium containing agents that remove oxygen, supporting the cultivation of anaerobes.
  • Reducing Agents
    Substances added to media to chemically interact with and eliminate oxygen, fostering anaerobic conditions.
  • Thioglycolate
    A chemical commonly used in media to deplete oxygen, enabling the growth of oxygen-sensitive microbes.
  • Anaerobic Environment
    A setting completely lacking oxygen, essential for the survival of certain microorganisms.
  • Anaerobic Chamber
    A sealed container designed to maintain an oxygen-free atmosphere for culturing anaerobes.
  • Bicarbonate
    A molecule (HCO3-) that reacts with water to generate carbon dioxide, supporting anaerobic cell metabolism.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gas produced from bicarbonate and water, often supplied to anaerobic cultures for metabolic needs.
  • Methylene Blue
    A chemical indicator that becomes colorless in the absence of oxygen, confirming anaerobic conditions.
  • Anaerobic Indicator
    A substance used to visually confirm the absence of oxygen in a culture environment.
  • Petri Dishes
    Shallow, circular containers used to hold reducing media for culturing anaerobic microorganisms.
  • Anaerobic Cell Cultures
    Populations of cells grown in environments devoid of oxygen, typically using specialized media and equipment.