Anaerobic Bacteria Microorganisms that require environments completely free of oxygen for survival and growth.

Reducing Media Specialized growth medium containing agents that remove oxygen, supporting the cultivation of anaerobes.

Reducing Agents Substances added to media to chemically interact with and eliminate oxygen, fostering anaerobic conditions.

Thioglycolate A chemical commonly used in media to deplete oxygen, enabling the growth of oxygen-sensitive microbes.

Anaerobic Environment A setting completely lacking oxygen, essential for the survival of certain microorganisms.

Anaerobic Chamber A sealed container designed to maintain an oxygen-free atmosphere for culturing anaerobes.