Back
Anaerobic Bacteria Microorganisms that require environments completely free of oxygen for survival and growth. Reducing Media Specialized growth medium containing agents that remove oxygen, supporting the cultivation of anaerobes. Reducing Agents Substances added to media to chemically interact with and eliminate oxygen, fostering anaerobic conditions. Thioglycolate A chemical commonly used in media to deplete oxygen, enabling the growth of oxygen-sensitive microbes. Anaerobic Environment A setting completely lacking oxygen, essential for the survival of certain microorganisms. Anaerobic Chamber A sealed container designed to maintain an oxygen-free atmosphere for culturing anaerobes. Bicarbonate A molecule (HCO3-) that reacts with water to generate carbon dioxide, supporting anaerobic cell metabolism. Carbon Dioxide A gas produced from bicarbonate and water, often supplied to anaerobic cultures for metabolic needs. Methylene Blue A chemical indicator that becomes colorless in the absence of oxygen, confirming anaerobic conditions. Anaerobic Indicator A substance used to visually confirm the absence of oxygen in a culture environment. Petri Dishes Shallow, circular containers used to hold reducing media for culturing anaerobic microorganisms. Anaerobic Cell Cultures Populations of cells grown in environments devoid of oxygen, typically using specialized media and equipment.
Reducing Media definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12