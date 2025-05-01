Skip to main content
Regulatory T Cells definitions

  • Regulatory T Cells
    A subset of helper T cells specialized in suppressing immune responses to prevent damage to healthy tissues.
  • Tregs
    Cells that act as immune system moderators, ensuring self-tolerance and preventing autoimmune reactions.
  • Helper T Cells
    Immune cells that coordinate responses, with some subsets promoting and others inhibiting immune activity.
  • Cytotoxic T Cells
    Immune cells responsible for targeting and destroying infected or abnormal cells.
  • Immune Response
    A coordinated reaction of immune cells to eliminate perceived threats, which can be regulated to avoid self-damage.
  • Autoimmune Reactions
    Immune system attacks directed against the body's own healthy cells, leading to tissue damage.
  • Peripheral Tolerance
    Mechanisms outside the thymus that prevent immune cells from attacking self-antigens during development.
  • Self Cells
    Body's own healthy cells that should not be targeted by the immune system under normal conditions.
  • MHCs
    Molecules on cell surfaces presenting protein fragments, helping immune cells distinguish self from non-self.
  • Neutrophils
    A type of white blood cell involved in early immune defense, sometimes depicted alongside T cells in immune responses.
  • Immune System Balance
    A state where immune responses are strong enough to fight threats but restrained to avoid harming healthy tissues.
  • Harmless Substances
    Non-threatening molecules or cells that should not provoke an immune response, such as normal proteins on self cells.