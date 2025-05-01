Back
Regulatory T Cells A subset of helper T cells specialized in suppressing immune responses to prevent damage to healthy tissues. Tregs Cells that act as immune system moderators, ensuring self-tolerance and preventing autoimmune reactions. Helper T Cells Immune cells that coordinate responses, with some subsets promoting and others inhibiting immune activity. Cytotoxic T Cells Immune cells responsible for targeting and destroying infected or abnormal cells. Immune Response A coordinated reaction of immune cells to eliminate perceived threats, which can be regulated to avoid self-damage. Autoimmune Reactions Immune system attacks directed against the body's own healthy cells, leading to tissue damage. Peripheral Tolerance Mechanisms outside the thymus that prevent immune cells from attacking self-antigens during development. Self Cells Body's own healthy cells that should not be targeted by the immune system under normal conditions. MHCs Molecules on cell surfaces presenting protein fragments, helping immune cells distinguish self from non-self. Neutrophils A type of white blood cell involved in early immune defense, sometimes depicted alongside T cells in immune responses. Immune System Balance A state where immune responses are strong enough to fight threats but restrained to avoid harming healthy tissues. Harmless Substances Non-threatening molecules or cells that should not provoke an immune response, such as normal proteins on self cells.
Regulatory T Cells definitions
