Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Regulatory T Cells A subset of helper T cells specialized in suppressing immune responses to prevent damage to healthy tissues.

Tregs Cells that act as immune system moderators, ensuring self-tolerance and preventing autoimmune reactions.

Helper T Cells Immune cells that coordinate responses, with some subsets promoting and others inhibiting immune activity.

Cytotoxic T Cells Immune cells responsible for targeting and destroying infected or abnormal cells.

Immune Response A coordinated reaction of immune cells to eliminate perceived threats, which can be regulated to avoid self-damage.

Autoimmune Reactions Immune system attacks directed against the body's own healthy cells, leading to tissue damage.