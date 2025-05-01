Back
Glycolysis Initial stage in the cytoplasm where glucose splits into two pyruvate molecules, yielding 2 ATP and 2 NADH without CO2 release. Pyruvate Oxidation Conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA in the mitochondrial matrix, producing NADH and CO2 but no ATP. Krebs Cycle Cyclic process in the mitochondrial matrix that generates ATP, NADH, FADH2, and releases CO2 from acetyl CoA. Oxidative Phosphorylation Final stage producing most ATP, driven by the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis, ending with water formation. Electron Transport Chain Series of mitochondrial membrane proteins transferring electrons from NADH and FADH2, creating a proton gradient. Chemiosmosis Process where the proton gradient powers ATP synthesis as protons flow through ATP synthase. ATP Primary energy currency produced in varying amounts at each stage, with the majority formed during oxidative phosphorylation. NADH Electron carrier generated in multiple stages, delivering high-energy electrons to the electron transport chain. FADH2 Electron carrier produced mainly in the Krebs cycle, contributing electrons to the electron transport chain. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the Krebs cycle, formed from pyruvate and essential for further energy extraction. Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur. Cytoplasm Cellular region outside mitochondria where glycolysis takes place. Substrate Level Phosphorylation Direct formation of ATP in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, independent of the electron transport chain. Carbon Dioxide Waste product released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle, originating from glucose carbons. Oxygen Final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, combining with protons to form water.
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions
