Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis Initial stage in the cytoplasm where glucose splits into two pyruvate molecules, yielding 2 ATP and 2 NADH without CO2 release.

Pyruvate Oxidation Conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA in the mitochondrial matrix, producing NADH and CO2 but no ATP.

Krebs Cycle Cyclic process in the mitochondrial matrix that generates ATP, NADH, FADH2, and releases CO2 from acetyl CoA.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Final stage producing most ATP, driven by the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis, ending with water formation.

Electron Transport Chain Series of mitochondrial membrane proteins transferring electrons from NADH and FADH2, creating a proton gradient.

Chemiosmosis Process where the proton gradient powers ATP synthesis as protons flow through ATP synthase.