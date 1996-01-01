Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

12. Microbial Metabolism

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Problem

Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?

a) The 6 molecules of CO2.

b) The H+ ions produced.

c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH2 molecules.

d) The 4 molecules of ATP.

Total Products for Each Stage of Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Problem

Water is one of the products of aerobic cellular respiration. What is the source of the oxygen atom utilized to create the water molecules?

a) Carbon dioxide (CO2).

b) Glucose (C6H12O6).

c) Oxygen gas (O2).

d) Pyruvate (C3H3O3).

Problem

Approximately how many molecules of ATP are produced from the complete oxidation of one molecule of glucose (C6H12O6) through the process of aerobic cellular respiration?

a) 4.

b) 2.

c) 26-34.

d) 30-38.

