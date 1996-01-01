Problem

Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?

a) The 6 molecules of CO 2 .

b) The H+ ions produced.

c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH 2 molecules.

d) The 4 molecules of ATP.