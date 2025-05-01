Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alcohols Organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group, commonly used as liquid agents to control microbes.

Aldehydes Organic compounds containing a CHO functional group, effective in microbial control.

Biguanides Chemicals derived from biguanide molecules, used as liquid agents for microbial control.

Halogens Group including chlorine and iodine, used for disinfecting water and as antiseptics.

Chlorine Halogen chemical used to disinfect swimming pools and drinking water, effectiveness varies by form and concentration.

Iodine Halogen often used as an antiseptic, available in tincture or iota forms.