Alcohols Organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group, commonly used as liquid agents to control microbes. Aldehydes Organic compounds containing a CHO functional group, effective in microbial control. Biguanides Chemicals derived from biguanide molecules, used as liquid agents for microbial control. Halogens Group including chlorine and iodine, used for disinfecting water and as antiseptics. Chlorine Halogen chemical used to disinfect swimming pools and drinking water, effectiveness varies by form and concentration. Iodine Halogen often used as an antiseptic, available in tincture or iota forms. Surfactants Surface-active agents like soaps, detergents, and quats, aiding in microbial removal or destruction. Soaps Biodegradable natural surfactants that remove microbes from surfaces but do not kill them. Detergents Synthetic surfactants that do not form scum in hard water and can include antimicrobial types. Quats Cationic detergents with antimicrobial properties, safe for food preparation and disrupt microbial membranes. Heavy Metals Elements like copper and silver with high densities, used for microbial control. Phenolics Chemicals derived from phenol, historically used as surgical sterilizers. Peroxygens Strong oxidizing agents such as paracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, used for sterilization at low concentrations. Ethylene Oxide Highly flammable gaseous sterilizer requiring controlled chamber treatment. Ozone Unstable oxygen form (O3), strong oxidizer causing cell lysis for microbial control.
Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth definitions
