Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Which type of gas chemical agent requires a long treatment time in a controlled environment?
Place the following surfactants in order from the most effective to the least effective antimicrobial activity:
1-Soap; 2-detergent; 3-Quats.
Which of the following substances is a non-biodegradable household surface-active agent?
___________ is the chemical used to disinfect swimming pools.