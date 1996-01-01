Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

11. Controlling Microbial Growth

Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth

Next Topic
1

concept

Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which type of gas chemical agent requires a long treatment time in a controlled environment?

3
Problem

Place the following surfactants in order from the most effective to the least effective antimicrobial activity:
1-Soap; 2-detergent; 3-Quats.

4
Problem

Which of the following substances is a non-biodegradable household surface-active agent?

5
Problem

___________ is the chemical used to disinfect swimming pools.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.