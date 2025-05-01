Skip to main content
Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth definitions

  • Dry Heat
    Application of heat without moisture, including incineration or hot air ovens, to destroy microbes by oxidation.
  • Moist Heat
    Use of heat with moisture, such as boiling, pasteurization, or autoclaving, to denature microbial proteins.
  • Incineration
    Direct flame technique that completely burns and eliminates microbial contaminants.
  • Hot Air Oven
    Enclosed device using dry heat at high temperatures to sterilize equipment and materials.
  • Boiling
    Exposure of materials to water at 100°C, effectively killing most microbes except some spores.
  • Pasteurization
    Controlled heating process that reduces microbial load in liquids without compromising quality.
  • Autoclave
    Pressurized steam chamber that achieves sterilization by reaching temperatures above boiling.
  • Low Temperatures
    Use of refrigeration or freezing to inhibit microbial growth and preserve perishable items.
  • Desiccation
    Removal of moisture from cells, leading to microbial death by dehydration.
  • Lyophilization
    Freeze-drying method combining low temperature and desiccation to preserve biological materials.
  • Filtration
    Physical removal of microbes from liquids or air using barriers with pores too small for passage.
  • HEPA Filter
    High-efficiency particulate air device that traps airborne microbes, ensuring clean air output.
  • Irradiation
    Exposure to radiation to eliminate microbes, including both ionizing and non-ionizing types.
  • Ionizing Radiation
    High-energy rays with deep penetration, generating reactive species that damage microbial DNA.
  • Non-ionizing Radiation
    Lower energy rays with limited penetration, effective only on surfaces directly exposed.
  • High Pressure Processing
    Application of extreme pressures to disrupt and kill microbes without heat.