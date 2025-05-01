Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Dry Heat Application of heat without moisture, including incineration or hot air ovens, to destroy microbes by oxidation.

Moist Heat Use of heat with moisture, such as boiling, pasteurization, or autoclaving, to denature microbial proteins.

Incineration Direct flame technique that completely burns and eliminates microbial contaminants.

Hot Air Oven Enclosed device using dry heat at high temperatures to sterilize equipment and materials.

Boiling Exposure of materials to water at 100°C, effectively killing most microbes except some spores.

Pasteurization Controlled heating process that reduces microbial load in liquids without compromising quality.