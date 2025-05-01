Back
Dry Heat Application of heat without moisture, including incineration or hot air ovens, to destroy microbes by oxidation. Moist Heat Use of heat with moisture, such as boiling, pasteurization, or autoclaving, to denature microbial proteins. Incineration Direct flame technique that completely burns and eliminates microbial contaminants. Hot Air Oven Enclosed device using dry heat at high temperatures to sterilize equipment and materials. Boiling Exposure of materials to water at 100°C, effectively killing most microbes except some spores. Pasteurization Controlled heating process that reduces microbial load in liquids without compromising quality. Autoclave Pressurized steam chamber that achieves sterilization by reaching temperatures above boiling. Low Temperatures Use of refrigeration or freezing to inhibit microbial growth and preserve perishable items. Desiccation Removal of moisture from cells, leading to microbial death by dehydration. Lyophilization Freeze-drying method combining low temperature and desiccation to preserve biological materials. Filtration Physical removal of microbes from liquids or air using barriers with pores too small for passage. HEPA Filter High-efficiency particulate air device that traps airborne microbes, ensuring clean air output. Irradiation Exposure to radiation to eliminate microbes, including both ionizing and non-ionizing types. Ionizing Radiation High-energy rays with deep penetration, generating reactive species that damage microbial DNA. Non-ionizing Radiation Lower energy rays with limited penetration, effective only on surfaces directly exposed. High Pressure Processing Application of extreme pressures to disrupt and kill microbes without heat.
