Sigma Factor Protein required for RNA polymerase binding and transcription initiation in prokaryotes.

Transcription Factor Protein complex necessary for RNA polymerase binding and transcription initiation in eukaryotes.

70S Ribosome Prokaryotic ribosome composed of 30S and 50S subunits, essential for protein synthesis.

80S Ribosome Eukaryotic ribosome made of 40S and 60S subunits, larger than its prokaryotic counterpart.

Nucleoid Region in prokaryotes where DNA is located and transcription occurs, lacking a membrane.

Nucleus Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotes where DNA is stored and transcription takes place.