Sigma Factor Protein required for RNA polymerase binding and transcription initiation in prokaryotes. Transcription Factor Protein complex necessary for RNA polymerase binding and transcription initiation in eukaryotes. 70S Ribosome Prokaryotic ribosome composed of 30S and 50S subunits, essential for protein synthesis. 80S Ribosome Eukaryotic ribosome made of 40S and 60S subunits, larger than its prokaryotic counterpart. Nucleoid Region in prokaryotes where DNA is located and transcription occurs, lacking a membrane. Nucleus Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotes where DNA is stored and transcription takes place. Cytoplasm Cellular compartment where translation occurs in both cell types and transcription in prokaryotes. Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Eukaryotic organelle where translation can occur, characterized by ribosome-studded membranes. mRNA Processing Eukaryotic modification of messenger RNA, including capping, polyadenylation, and splicing. 5' Guanine Cap Modified nucleotide added to the 5' end of eukaryotic mRNA for stability and translation initiation. Poly-A Tail String of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of eukaryotic mRNA, enhancing stability. Intron Non-coding sequence within eukaryotic genes removed during mRNA processing. Exon Coding sequence in eukaryotic genes retained in mature mRNA after splicing. Polycistronic mRNA Single prokaryotic mRNA molecule encoding multiple proteins from different genes. Monocistronic mRNA mRNA molecule that encodes only one protein, typical in eukaryotes.
Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression
