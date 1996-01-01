15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression
There are a variety of sigma factors that affect transcription.
Sigma factors are parts of RNA polymerase that recognize promoter regions.
It occurs in the nucleus.
Termination occurs when a stem-loop is formed or due to the presence of Rho protein.
The prokaryotic mRNA does not include introns & does not need to be processed.
Eukaryotes have monocistronic mRNA while prokaryotes can have polycistronic mRNA.
Eukaryotic transcription occurs in the nucleus, while prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm.
Eukaryotes use transcription factor proteins in transcription, while prokaryotes use sigma factors.
Simultaneous transcription and translation occur in prokaryotes but not eukaryotes.
All of the above are major differences between eukaryotic and prokaryotic transcription.
Because in prokaryotes, transcription and translation both occur in the cytoplasm.
Because in eukaryotes, transcription and translation do not occur in the same location within the cell.
Because prokaryotes have polycistronic mRNA while eukaryotes have monocistronic mRNA.
Because prokaryotes use sigma factors while eukaryotes use transcription factors.