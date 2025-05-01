Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lac Operon A DNA segment with three genes for lactose metabolism, controlled by an inducible regulatory system.

Trp Operon A DNA segment with five genes for tryptophan synthesis, regulated by a repressible system.

Inducible Operon A gene cluster typically off but can be activated by a specific molecule, allowing transcription.

Repressible Operon A gene cluster usually on but can be switched off by a regulatory molecule, halting transcription.

LacZ A gene within a lactose-metabolizing operon, essential for breaking down lactose into usable energy.

LacY A gene in the lactose operon, involved in transporting lactose into the bacterial cell.