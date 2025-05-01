Back
Lac Operon A DNA segment with three genes for lactose metabolism, controlled by an inducible regulatory system. Trp Operon A DNA segment with five genes for tryptophan synthesis, regulated by a repressible system. Inducible Operon A gene cluster typically off but can be activated by a specific molecule, allowing transcription. Repressible Operon A gene cluster usually on but can be switched off by a regulatory molecule, halting transcription. LacZ A gene within a lactose-metabolizing operon, essential for breaking down lactose into usable energy. LacY A gene in the lactose operon, involved in transporting lactose into the bacterial cell. LacA A gene in the lactose operon, contributing to lactose metabolism through enzymatic modification. TrpA A gene in the tryptophan operon, encoding an enzyme subunit for tryptophan biosynthesis. TrpR A regulatory gene encoding a protein that can repress the tryptophan operon when activated. LacI A regulatory gene encoding a protein that binds the operator to block transcription in the absence of lactose. Allolactose A lactose-derived molecule that binds and inactivates the repressor, enabling transcription of the lactose operon. Corepressor A small molecule, such as tryptophan, that activates a repressor protein to inhibit gene expression. Repressor Protein A regulatory protein that binds to an operator sequence, blocking RNA polymerase and preventing transcription. Operator A DNA region where a regulatory protein binds to control access of RNA polymerase to structural genes. Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, regulated by operon systems in bacteria.
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions
