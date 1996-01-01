15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
The lac operon is an inducible operon that is normally turned off.
The trp operon is a repressible operon that is normally turned on.
Lactose is the inducer molecule for the lac operon.
Tryptophan is the activator molecule for the trp operon.
All of the above are true.
Lac I is the inducer molecule for the lac operon.
Tryptophan is an inducer molecule for the trp operon.
In the presence of lactose, the lac operon is expressed.
In the presence of tryptophan, the trp operon is expressed.