Reviewing the 4 Types of Hypersensitivities definitions

  • Hypersensitivity
    An exaggerated or inappropriate immune response causing tissue damage, classified into four distinct types based on mechanism and timing.
  • IgE
    An antibody class responsible for immediate allergic reactions by binding to mast cells and basophils, triggering mediator release.
  • Mast Cell
    A cell type that releases pro-inflammatory mediators like histamine upon activation by IgE-allergen complexes, leading to allergic symptoms.
  • Basophil
    A circulating white blood cell that, like mast cells, releases inflammatory mediators during allergic responses upon IgE activation.
  • Histamine
    A chemical mediator released from mast cells and basophils, causing symptoms such as swelling, redness, and itching in allergic reactions.
  • Anaphylaxis
    A severe, systemic allergic reaction that can be life-threatening, characterized by rapid onset and widespread mediator release.
  • IgG
    A major antibody class involved in cytotoxic and immune complex hypersensitivities, targeting cell-bound or soluble antigens.
  • IgM
    An antibody class that participates in cytotoxic and immune complex hypersensitivities, often acting early in immune responses.
  • Antigen
    A molecule recognized by the immune system, which can be soluble or cell-bound, triggering hypersensitivity reactions.
  • Immune Complex
    A structure formed when antibodies bind to soluble antigens, which can deposit in tissues and cause inflammation and damage.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins activated by immune complexes, leading to inflammation and tissue injury in certain hypersensitivity reactions.
  • T Cell
    A lymphocyte mediating delayed hypersensitivity by recognizing antigens and promoting inflammation without antibody involvement.
  • Contact Dermatitis
    A skin inflammation resulting from T cell-mediated hypersensitivity, often triggered by substances like poison ivy or latex.
  • Hemolytic Transfusion Reaction
    A cytotoxic response where antibodies attack transfused red blood cells due to blood type incompatibility, causing cell destruction.
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
    A chronic inflammatory disorder where immune complexes deposit in joints, leading to persistent inflammation and tissue damage.