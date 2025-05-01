Back
Hypersensitivity An exaggerated or inappropriate immune response causing tissue damage, classified into four distinct types based on mechanism and timing. IgE An antibody class responsible for immediate allergic reactions by binding to mast cells and basophils, triggering mediator release. Mast Cell A cell type that releases pro-inflammatory mediators like histamine upon activation by IgE-allergen complexes, leading to allergic symptoms. Basophil A circulating white blood cell that, like mast cells, releases inflammatory mediators during allergic responses upon IgE activation. Histamine A chemical mediator released from mast cells and basophils, causing symptoms such as swelling, redness, and itching in allergic reactions. Anaphylaxis A severe, systemic allergic reaction that can be life-threatening, characterized by rapid onset and widespread mediator release. IgG A major antibody class involved in cytotoxic and immune complex hypersensitivities, targeting cell-bound or soluble antigens. IgM An antibody class that participates in cytotoxic and immune complex hypersensitivities, often acting early in immune responses. Antigen A molecule recognized by the immune system, which can be soluble or cell-bound, triggering hypersensitivity reactions. Immune Complex A structure formed when antibodies bind to soluble antigens, which can deposit in tissues and cause inflammation and damage. Complement System A group of proteins activated by immune complexes, leading to inflammation and tissue injury in certain hypersensitivity reactions. T Cell A lymphocyte mediating delayed hypersensitivity by recognizing antigens and promoting inflammation without antibody involvement. Contact Dermatitis A skin inflammation resulting from T cell-mediated hypersensitivity, often triggered by substances like poison ivy or latex. Hemolytic Transfusion Reaction A cytotoxic response where antibodies attack transfused red blood cells due to blood type incompatibility, causing cell destruction. Rheumatoid Arthritis A chronic inflammatory disorder where immune complexes deposit in joints, leading to persistent inflammation and tissue damage.
Reviewing the 4 Types of Hypersensitivities definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15