Hypersensitivity An exaggerated or inappropriate immune response causing tissue damage, classified into four distinct types based on mechanism and timing.

IgE An antibody class responsible for immediate allergic reactions by binding to mast cells and basophils, triggering mediator release.

Mast Cell A cell type that releases pro-inflammatory mediators like histamine upon activation by IgE-allergen complexes, leading to allergic symptoms.

Basophil A circulating white blood cell that, like mast cells, releases inflammatory mediators during allergic responses upon IgE activation.

Histamine A chemical mediator released from mast cells and basophils, causing symptoms such as swelling, redness, and itching in allergic reactions.

Anaphylaxis A severe, systemic allergic reaction that can be life-threatening, characterized by rapid onset and widespread mediator release.