Hypersensitivities are immune responses that are exaggerated or inappropriate against antigens, classified into four distinct types often remembered by the acronym ACID. This mnemonic helps to recall the core characteristics of each hypersensitivity type: A for Allergic (Type I), C for Cytotoxic (Type II), I for Immune Complex-mediated (Type III), and D for Delayed T cell-mediated (Type IV).

Type I hypersensitivity involves immediate allergic reactions triggered by soluble allergens such as dust, pollen, and animal dander. This is the most common hypersensitivity and is mediated exclusively by IgE antibodies. Upon allergen exposure, IgE binds to mast cells and basophils, causing their degranulation and release of inflammatory mediators like histamine. These reactions occur rapidly, typically within 30 minutes, and can range from mild localized symptoms to severe systemic anaphylaxis.

Type II hypersensitivity is cytotoxic and involves IgG or IgM antibodies targeting cell-bound antigens or components of the extracellular matrix. Examples include hemolytic transfusion reactions and hemolytic disease of the newborn, where antibodies attack red blood cells. The response time varies from hours to days. Mechanistically, antibody binding can lead to cell destruction or alter receptor function by either inactivating or overstimulating them, highlighting that not all Type II reactions are cytotoxic.

Type III hypersensitivity is immune complex-mediated, involving IgG or IgM antibodies forming small soluble immune complexes with antigens. These complexes can deposit in tissues such as joints (rheumatoid arthritis) or kidneys (glomerulonephritis), activating the complement system and causing inflammation and tissue damage. The response time is variable, ranging from hours to days, and the antigen is typically soluble within these small immune complexes that evade clearance.

Type IV hypersensitivity is unique as it is not antibody-mediated but instead involves sensitized T cells. This delayed hypersensitivity manifests 24 to 72 hours after antigen exposure and can be triggered by soluble or cell-bound antigens. Examples include contact dermatitis from poison ivy, the tuberculin skin test for tuberculosis screening, type 1 diabetes as an autoimmune disorder, and transplant rejection. Sensitized T cells recognize antigens and promote inflammation, leading to tissue damage.

Understanding these hypersensitivity types is crucial for recognizing the mechanisms behind allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, and transplant rejection. The immune reactants—IgE for Type I, IgG/IgM for Types II and III, and T cells for Type IV—along with the timing and antigen forms, define the clinical presentation and guide appropriate therapeutic interventions.