Bright Field Microscope Most common light microscope; observes stained or unstained specimens on a bright background, but may have poor contrast for transparent cells.

Compound Light Microscope A type of bright field microscope with multiple lenses, allowing calculation of total magnification for specimen observation.

Dark Field Microscope Produces a dark background, making specimens appear brighter and enhancing contrast for better visualization.

Phase Contrast Microscope Enhances visibility of dense cell structures, making them appear darker against a grayish background without staining.

Differential Interference Contrast Microscope Generates highly detailed, three-dimensional images of live specimens with enhanced contrast.

Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope Provides high contrast and three-dimensional imaging by focusing on multiple planes within a specimen.