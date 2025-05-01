Back
Bright Field Microscope Most common light microscope; observes stained or unstained specimens on a bright background, but may have poor contrast for transparent cells. Compound Light Microscope A type of bright field microscope with multiple lenses, allowing calculation of total magnification for specimen observation. Dark Field Microscope Produces a dark background, making specimens appear brighter and enhancing contrast for better visualization. Phase Contrast Microscope Enhances visibility of dense cell structures, making them appear darker against a grayish background without staining. Differential Interference Contrast Microscope Generates highly detailed, three-dimensional images of live specimens with enhanced contrast. Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope Provides high contrast and three-dimensional imaging by focusing on multiple planes within a specimen. Two-Photon Microscope Enables high contrast, three-dimensional, and time-lapse imaging of deep structures, similar to x-ray vision. Super Resolution Microscope Offers extremely high resolution, around 0.01 micrometers, surpassing standard light microscopes. Electron Microscope Uses electrons instead of visible light to magnify specimens, allowing for much higher resolution imaging. Transmission Electron Microscope Creates two-dimensional images by passing electrons through specimens, ideal for visualizing internal cell structures. Scanning Electron Microscope Generates three-dimensional images by detecting electrons scattered from specimen surfaces, revealing external structures. Resolution The ability to distinguish fine details and structures, with higher values allowing clearer, more detailed images. Contrast The difference in visual properties that makes an object distinguishable from its background, crucial for specimen visualization. Magnification The process of enlarging the appearance of a specimen, allowing for detailed observation of microscopic structures.
