Microbiology

9. Microscopes

Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes

Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes

Problem

Match the microscope with its function.

1. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images of deep structures and time lapse images.
2. _____ Creates 2D images from a beam of electrons passing through a specimen.
3. _____ Creates images where the specimen’s dense structures appear darker than the gray background.
4. _____ Allows the scientist to view stained or unstained specimens on a bright background.
5. _____ A light microscope with extremely high resolution.
6. _____ Creates 3D images from a beam of electrons scattering off a specimen’s surface.
7. _____ Creates very detailed, high contrast, 3D images of live specimens.
8. _____ Allows the scientist to view specimens against a dark background.
9. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images that show several planes of focus in the specimen.

