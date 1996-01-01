Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth quiz #1 Flashcards

Temperature is often considered the most important environmental factor influencing bacterial growth, as it determines the rate of metabolic reactions and classifies microbes into groups such as psychrophiles, mesophiles, thermophiles, and hyperthermophiles.

What temperature range do psychrophiles prefer for growth? Psychrophiles grow best in extremely cold environments, specifically between -5°C and 15°C.

Which group of microbes can grow in refrigerators and what is their temperature range? Psychrotrophs can grow in cool environments like refrigerators, with a temperature range of 0°C to 35°C.

What is the optimal pH range for neutrophiles? Neutrophiles prefer an optimal pH range near neutral, between 5.5 and 7.9.

How do facultative anaerobes respond to the presence or absence of oxygen? Facultative anaerobes can grow with or without oxygen, but they grow better when oxygen is present due to increased ATP production.

What is the oxygen requirement for obligate anaerobes? Obligate anaerobes cannot grow in the presence of oxygen and require environments that lack oxygen.