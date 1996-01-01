Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth

Problem

Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species’ optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?

3
Problem

Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?

