Scientific Naming of Organisms quiz #1 Flashcards

Scientific Naming of Organisms quiz #1
  • What is the scientific name for organism B as shown in the provided examples?
    The scientific name for organism B, based on the examples, is Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
  • The designation O157:H7 of E. coli is an example of which type of classification?
    O157:H7 is an example of a strain designation within the species Escherichia coli.
  • Which of the following is the correct way to write the scientific name of this bacterium?
    The correct way to write a scientific name is with the genus capitalized, the species lowercase, and both italicized or underlined, e.g., Staphylococcus aureus.
  • In the name Staphylococcus aureus, what does 'aureus' represent?
    'Aureus' represents the species name in the scientific name Staphylococcus aureus.
  • When assigning a scientific name to an organism, what rules should be followed?
    Assign the genus name first (capitalized), the species name second (lowercase), and italicize or underline both parts.
  • Who developed the binomial naming system for organisms in the 1700s?
    Carl Linnaeus developed the binomial naming system in the 1700s.
  • What language is the scientific naming system for organisms based on?
    The scientific naming system is based on Latin.
  • How are genetic variants within a species referred to in scientific naming?
    Genetic variants within a species are referred to as strains.
  • What visual formatting is required for both the genus and species in a scientific name?
    Both the genus and species must be italicized or underlined.
  • Give an example of a scientific name for a bacterium and a fungus mentioned in the lesson.
    Borrelia burgdorferi is a bacterium, and Saccharomyces cerevisiae is a fungus.