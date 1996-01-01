Scientific Naming of Organisms quiz #1 Flashcards
Scientific Naming of Organisms quiz #1
What is the scientific name for organism B as shown in the provided examples?
The scientific name for organism B, based on the examples, is Saccharomyces cerevisiae.The designation O157:H7 of E. coli is an example of which type of classification?
O157:H7 is an example of a strain designation within the species Escherichia coli.Which of the following is the correct way to write the scientific name of this bacterium?
The correct way to write a scientific name is with the genus capitalized, the species lowercase, and both italicized or underlined, e.g., Staphylococcus aureus.In the name Staphylococcus aureus, what does 'aureus' represent?
'Aureus' represents the species name in the scientific name Staphylococcus aureus.When assigning a scientific name to an organism, what rules should be followed?
Assign the genus name first (capitalized), the species name second (lowercase), and italicize or underline both parts.Who developed the binomial naming system for organisms in the 1700s?
Carl Linnaeus developed the binomial naming system in the 1700s.What language is the scientific naming system for organisms based on?
The scientific naming system is based on Latin.How are genetic variants within a species referred to in scientific naming?
Genetic variants within a species are referred to as strains.What visual formatting is required for both the genus and species in a scientific name?
Both the genus and species must be italicized or underlined.Give an example of a scientific name for a bacterium and a fungus mentioned in the lesson.
Borrelia burgdorferi is a bacterium, and Saccharomyces cerevisiae is a fungus.