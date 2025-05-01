Back
Microbial Growth Control A set of methods used to reduce or eliminate microorganisms on surfaces, items, or environments to prevent infection or contamination. Disinfection A process that eliminates most microbes, especially pathogens, but may not destroy all microbial forms such as endospores. Sterilization A procedure that destroys all forms of microbial life, including highly resistant endospores and prions. Decimal Reduction Time The specific time required under set conditions to kill 90% of a microbial population, indicating resistance to treatment. Non-critical Instruments Medical tools that contact only intact skin and pose a low risk of infection, requiring only low-level disinfection. Semi-critical Instruments Devices that contact mucous membranes but do not penetrate tissues, presenting a medium risk and needing high-level disinfection. Critical Instruments Items that penetrate sterile tissues or the vascular system, carrying a high risk of infection and requiring sterilization. Environmental Factors Conditions such as temperature, pH, and presence of organic matter that influence the effectiveness of microbial control methods. Microbial Resistance The ability of certain microbes to survive exposure to specific control methods, necessitating more stringent treatments. Microbial Death Curve A graphical representation showing the decline of a microbial population over time when exposed to a control method. Composition The material makeup of an item, which determines its compatibility with various microbial control methods to avoid damage. Enveloped Viruses Viruses surrounded by a lipid membrane, generally more susceptible to low-level disinfectants than non-enveloped types. Bacterial Endospores Highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria, requiring sterilization for effective elimination. Prions Infectious protein particles that are extremely resistant to standard sterilization, demanding specialized elimination techniques. D Value A shorthand for decimal reduction time, indicating how long it takes to reduce a microbial population by 90% under specific conditions.
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth definitions
