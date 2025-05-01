Skip to main content
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth definitions

  • Microbial Growth Control
    A set of methods used to reduce or eliminate microorganisms on surfaces, items, or environments to prevent infection or contamination.
  • Disinfection
    A process that eliminates most microbes, especially pathogens, but may not destroy all microbial forms such as endospores.
  • Sterilization
    A procedure that destroys all forms of microbial life, including highly resistant endospores and prions.
  • Decimal Reduction Time
    The specific time required under set conditions to kill 90% of a microbial population, indicating resistance to treatment.
  • Non-critical Instruments
    Medical tools that contact only intact skin and pose a low risk of infection, requiring only low-level disinfection.
  • Semi-critical Instruments
    Devices that contact mucous membranes but do not penetrate tissues, presenting a medium risk and needing high-level disinfection.
  • Critical Instruments
    Items that penetrate sterile tissues or the vascular system, carrying a high risk of infection and requiring sterilization.
  • Environmental Factors
    Conditions such as temperature, pH, and presence of organic matter that influence the effectiveness of microbial control methods.
  • Microbial Resistance
    The ability of certain microbes to survive exposure to specific control methods, necessitating more stringent treatments.
  • Microbial Death Curve
    A graphical representation showing the decline of a microbial population over time when exposed to a control method.
  • Composition
    The material makeup of an item, which determines its compatibility with various microbial control methods to avoid damage.
  • Enveloped Viruses
    Viruses surrounded by a lipid membrane, generally more susceptible to low-level disinfectants than non-enveloped types.
  • Bacterial Endospores
    Highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria, requiring sterilization for effective elimination.
  • Prions
    Infectious protein particles that are extremely resistant to standard sterilization, demanding specialized elimination techniques.
  • D Value
    A shorthand for decimal reduction time, indicating how long it takes to reduce a microbial population by 90% under specific conditions.