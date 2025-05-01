Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microbial Growth Control A set of methods used to reduce or eliminate microorganisms on surfaces, items, or environments to prevent infection or contamination.

Disinfection A process that eliminates most microbes, especially pathogens, but may not destroy all microbial forms such as endospores.

Sterilization A procedure that destroys all forms of microbial life, including highly resistant endospores and prions.

Decimal Reduction Time The specific time required under set conditions to kill 90% of a microbial population, indicating resistance to treatment.

Non-critical Instruments Medical tools that contact only intact skin and pose a low risk of infection, requiring only low-level disinfection.

Semi-critical Instruments Devices that contact mucous membranes but do not penetrate tissues, presenting a medium risk and needing high-level disinfection.