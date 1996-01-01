Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
Types of Microbes (Microbial Characteristics)
Which of the following questions are important to answer before attempting to control a microbial population?
Which microbe has the highest level of resistance to control methods that humans currently possess?
Number of Microbes
The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following?
Which microbial control method is most effective for killing a population of Bacteria X?
Overall Risk of Infection
Environmental Factors
Match the type of instrument with its correct level of microbial infection risk.
What can affect the effectiveness of a microbial growth control method?
Composition of Item to Be Treated
Why must the composition of the item being treated be compatible with the microbial growth control method?