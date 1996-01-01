Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Controlling Microbial Growth

Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth

Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth

Types of Microbes (Microbial Characteristics)

Problem

Which of the following questions are important to answer before attempting to control a microbial population?

Problem

Which microbe has the highest level of resistance to control methods that humans currently possess?

Number of Microbes

Problem

The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following?

Problem

Which microbial control method is most effective for killing a population of Bacteria X?

Overall Risk of Infection

Environmental Factors

Problem

Match the type of instrument with its correct level of microbial infection risk.

Problem

What can affect the effectiveness of a microbial growth control method?

Composition of Item to Be Treated

Problem

Why must the composition of the item being treated be compatible with the microbial growth control method?

