Southern Blotting A laboratory method for detecting specific DNA sequences in a sample using DNA probes after gel electrophoresis and transfer to filter paper.

Radioactive Probe A single-stranded, radioactively labeled DNA molecule that binds to complementary DNA sequences, allowing their detection.

Gel Electrophoresis A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix.

Denaturing Buffer A solution with increased pH used to convert double-stranded DNA into single-stranded DNA during blotting procedures.

Nitrocellulose Filter Paper A membrane that captures single-stranded DNA fragments transferred from a gel for subsequent probe hybridization.

Single-Stranded DNA A DNA form resulting from denaturation, enabling hybridization with complementary probes during detection.