  • Southern Blotting
    A laboratory method for detecting specific DNA sequences in a sample using DNA probes after gel electrophoresis and transfer to filter paper.
  • Radioactive Probe
    A single-stranded, radioactively labeled DNA molecule that binds to complementary DNA sequences, allowing their detection.
  • Gel Electrophoresis
    A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix.
  • Denaturing Buffer
    A solution with increased pH used to convert double-stranded DNA into single-stranded DNA during blotting procedures.
  • Nitrocellulose Filter Paper
    A membrane that captures single-stranded DNA fragments transferred from a gel for subsequent probe hybridization.
  • Single-Stranded DNA
    A DNA form resulting from denaturation, enabling hybridization with complementary probes during detection.
  • Hybridization
    The process where a probe binds specifically to a complementary DNA sequence, enabling targeted detection.
  • Blotting
    The transfer of nucleic acids from a gel onto a membrane for further analysis with probes.
  • Paper Towels
    Absorbent layers placed above the membrane to facilitate upward movement of buffer and DNA during transfer.
  • Sponge
    A support beneath the gel that helps distribute buffer evenly during the transfer of DNA to the membrane.
  • DNA Fragmentation
    The process of breaking DNA into smaller pieces, typically before separation by gel electrophoresis.
  • Visualization
    The detection of DNA bands on a membrane, made possible by the radioactivity of bound probes.
  • Complementary Sequence
    A DNA region with a base order that allows specific binding with a probe through base pairing.
  • Band
    A visible mark on a membrane indicating the presence of DNA fragments that have hybridized with a probe.
  • Western Blotting
    A technique similar to Southern blotting, but used for detecting specific proteins instead of DNA.