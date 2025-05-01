Back
Southern Blotting A laboratory method for detecting specific DNA sequences in a sample using DNA probes after gel electrophoresis and transfer to filter paper. Radioactive Probe A single-stranded, radioactively labeled DNA molecule that binds to complementary DNA sequences, allowing their detection. Gel Electrophoresis A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix. Denaturing Buffer A solution with increased pH used to convert double-stranded DNA into single-stranded DNA during blotting procedures. Nitrocellulose Filter Paper A membrane that captures single-stranded DNA fragments transferred from a gel for subsequent probe hybridization. Single-Stranded DNA A DNA form resulting from denaturation, enabling hybridization with complementary probes during detection. Hybridization The process where a probe binds specifically to a complementary DNA sequence, enabling targeted detection. Blotting The transfer of nucleic acids from a gel onto a membrane for further analysis with probes. Paper Towels Absorbent layers placed above the membrane to facilitate upward movement of buffer and DNA during transfer. Sponge A support beneath the gel that helps distribute buffer evenly during the transfer of DNA to the membrane. DNA Fragmentation The process of breaking DNA into smaller pieces, typically before separation by gel electrophoresis. Visualization The detection of DNA bands on a membrane, made possible by the radioactivity of bound probes. Complementary Sequence A DNA region with a base order that allows specific binding with a probe through base pairing. Band A visible mark on a membrane indicating the presence of DNA fragments that have hybridized with a probe. Western Blotting A technique similar to Southern blotting, but used for detecting specific proteins instead of DNA.
