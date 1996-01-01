Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Southern Blotting
A southern blotting technique is used to detect a specific ______ sequence from a blood or tissue sample.
A _____ is a single-stranded DNA molecule used in hybridization reactions to detect the presence of a particular gene in an assortment of DNA fragments.
(Hybridization Reactions:reactions that combine two complementary single-stranded DNA molecules)
Steps of Southern Blotting
A geneticist wants to see if her patient has Gene X. The geneticist takes a blood sample from her patient and prepares a southern blot. How will the geneticist know if her patient possesses Gene X?
Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.
a) ______:Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.
b) ______:Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.
c) ______:Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.
d) ______:Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.
e) ______:Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.
By analyzing the Southern Blot results below, which of the samples contains the gene of interest?