Problem

Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.

a) ______:Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.

b) ______:Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.

c) ______:Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.

d) ______:Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.

e) ______:Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.