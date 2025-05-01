Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Sporulation A survival mechanism where a vegetative cell initiates endospore formation in response to nutrient depletion and harsh conditions.

Endospore A highly resistant, dormant structure released from a lysed cell, capable of surviving extreme environmental stress.

Vegetative Cell A metabolically active, normal bacterial cell that can initiate endospore formation when stressed.

Nutrient Depletion A state where essential resources are exhausted, triggering the onset of endospore formation in bacteria.

Septum A dividing structure that forms within a cell, separating it into a larger and a smaller compartment during sporulation.

Chromosomal DNA The genetic material that is replicated at the onset of sporulation to ensure genetic continuity in the endospore.