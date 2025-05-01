Back
Sporulation A survival mechanism where a vegetative cell initiates endospore formation in response to nutrient depletion and harsh conditions. Endospore A highly resistant, dormant structure released from a lysed cell, capable of surviving extreme environmental stress. Vegetative Cell A metabolically active, normal bacterial cell that can initiate endospore formation when stressed. Nutrient Depletion A state where essential resources are exhausted, triggering the onset of endospore formation in bacteria. Septum A dividing structure that forms within a cell, separating it into a larger and a smaller compartment during sporulation. Chromosomal DNA The genetic material that is replicated at the onset of sporulation to ensure genetic continuity in the endospore. Forespore A precursor structure to the endospore, formed after engulfment and undergoing dehydration to enter dormancy. Cortex A protective layer formed around the forespore, contributing to the endospore's resistance to environmental stress. Coat An outer layer produced during sporulation that shields the endospore from physical and chemical damage. Dehydration A process where water exits the forespore, halting enzyme activity and inducing a dormant state. Dormant State A metabolically inactive condition allowing the endospore to withstand unfavorable environments for extended periods. Lysis The breakdown of the parent cell, resulting in the release of the mature endospore into the environment. Germination A process where an endospore detects favorable conditions and reverts to a metabolically active vegetative cell.
