Skip to main content
Back

Stages of Infectious Disease Progression definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Incubation Period
    Time between pathogen entry and first symptoms, marked by replication but absence of noticeable signs.
  • Prodromal Period
    Occasional early stage with vague symptoms like malaise or headache, preceding more severe illness.
  • Period of Illness
    Stage with peak severity of symptoms and highest number of infectious agents in the host.
  • Period of Decline
    Phase where symptoms and infectious agent numbers decrease as recovery begins.
  • Period of Convalescence
    Recovery phase where the host eliminates the pathogen but may remain vulnerable to secondary infections.
  • Chronic Infectious Disease
    Long-term condition with prolonged illness, often lacking a clear recovery phase and maintaining high pathogen levels.
  • Latent Infectious Disease
    Condition with dormant periods where the pathogen is inactive and undetectable, interrupted by reactivation episodes.
  • Period of Latency
    Interval during which the pathogen remains dormant, with little or no detectable activity in the host.
  • Period of Resurgence
    Phase following latency when the pathogen reactivates, leading to renewed replication and possible symptom return.
  • Secondary Infection
    New infection occurring during recovery, when the immune system is still weakened from the initial disease.
  • Malaise
    General feeling of discomfort or unease, often an early, nonspecific symptom in disease progression.
  • Asymptomatic
    State in which an individual harbors an infectious agent but does not exhibit noticeable symptoms.
  • Pathogen
    Microorganism responsible for causing disease, introduced and replicated during the initial stage of infection.
  • Immune System
    Host defense network that combats pathogens, influencing disease progression and recovery.
  • Acute Infectious Disease
    Short-term illness progressing through distinct stages, typically resolving within days to weeks.