Incubation Period Time between pathogen entry and first symptoms, marked by replication but absence of noticeable signs. Prodromal Period Occasional early stage with vague symptoms like malaise or headache, preceding more severe illness. Period of Illness Stage with peak severity of symptoms and highest number of infectious agents in the host. Period of Decline Phase where symptoms and infectious agent numbers decrease as recovery begins. Period of Convalescence Recovery phase where the host eliminates the pathogen but may remain vulnerable to secondary infections. Chronic Infectious Disease Long-term condition with prolonged illness, often lacking a clear recovery phase and maintaining high pathogen levels. Latent Infectious Disease Condition with dormant periods where the pathogen is inactive and undetectable, interrupted by reactivation episodes. Period of Latency Interval during which the pathogen remains dormant, with little or no detectable activity in the host. Period of Resurgence Phase following latency when the pathogen reactivates, leading to renewed replication and possible symptom return. Secondary Infection New infection occurring during recovery, when the immune system is still weakened from the initial disease. Malaise General feeling of discomfort or unease, often an early, nonspecific symptom in disease progression. Asymptomatic State in which an individual harbors an infectious agent but does not exhibit noticeable symptoms. Pathogen Microorganism responsible for causing disease, introduced and replicated during the initial stage of infection. Immune System Host defense network that combats pathogens, influencing disease progression and recovery. Acute Infectious Disease Short-term illness progressing through distinct stages, typically resolving within days to weeks.
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression definitions
