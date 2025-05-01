Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Incubation Period Time between pathogen entry and first symptoms, marked by replication but absence of noticeable signs.

Prodromal Period Occasional early stage with vague symptoms like malaise or headache, preceding more severe illness.

Period of Illness Stage with peak severity of symptoms and highest number of infectious agents in the host.

Period of Decline Phase where symptoms and infectious agent numbers decrease as recovery begins.

Period of Convalescence Recovery phase where the host eliminates the pathogen but may remain vulnerable to secondary infections.

Chronic Infectious Disease Long-term condition with prolonged illness, often lacking a clear recovery phase and maintaining high pathogen levels.