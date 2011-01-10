Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
Times and dates of Bob’s symptoms of disease:
Identify the incubation period for Bob’s case of the bubonic plague:
Identify the prodromal period for Bob’s case of the bubonic plague:
Chronic & Latent Infection Disease Progression
Most individuals become infected with varicella zoster virus (VZV) during childhood which results in a disease commonly known as chicken pox. After the individual recovers from chicken pox the virus remains dormant in their body. This virus will commonly re-emerge when the individual reaches an advanced age and cause a disease commonly known as shingles. The shingles disease is what stage in the disease progression of the varicella zoster virus?
Individuals infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) begin to show flu-like symptoms 2-4 weeks after infection. During this period, HIV is rapidly multiplying in the body. HIV will continue to slowly multiply within infected individuals for the remainder of their lives (although this can be lessened with antiretroviral therapy). HIV is an example of what type of disease?