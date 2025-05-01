Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Inflammatory Response A four-step process triggered by tissue damage or infection, aiming to eliminate microbes but sometimes causing host tissue damage.

Tissue Damage An event allowing microbes to bypass innate defenses, initiating the first step of inflammation and potential infection.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, including skin and mucous membranes, that prevents microbe entry before inflammation begins.

Mast Cells Tissue-resident immune cells similar to basophils, responsible for releasing cytokines and inflammatory mediators during inflammation.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by immune cells that regulate inflammation and attract other immune cells to infection sites.

Inflammatory Mediators Messenger molecules, such as histamine, that promote inflammation by altering blood vessels and recruiting immune cells.