Inflammatory Response A four-step process triggered by tissue damage or infection, aiming to eliminate microbes but sometimes causing host tissue damage. Tissue Damage An event allowing microbes to bypass innate defenses, initiating the first step of inflammation and potential infection. Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, including skin and mucous membranes, that prevents microbe entry before inflammation begins. Mast Cells Tissue-resident immune cells similar to basophils, responsible for releasing cytokines and inflammatory mediators during inflammation. Cytokines Signaling proteins released by immune cells that regulate inflammation and attract other immune cells to infection sites. Inflammatory Mediators Messenger molecules, such as histamine, that promote inflammation by altering blood vessels and recruiting immune cells. Vasodilation The enlargement of blood vessels, increasing permeability to allow immune cells to access infected tissues. Diapedesis The migration of immune cells through intact blood vessel walls into infected tissue during inflammation. Neutrophils The first phagocytic cells recruited to infection sites, responsible for engulfing and destroying microbes. Macrophages Phagocytic cells that engulf microbes and dead cells, playing a key role in the final step of inflammation. Phagocytosis A process where immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes and cellular debris at infection sites. Exudate A fluid mixture of plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits blood vessels to reach infected tissues. Inflammation A protective response to infection or injury, which can sometimes cause accidental host tissue damage. Suffix '-itis' A word ending indicating inflammation, commonly found in disease names like meningitis or arthritis.
Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions
