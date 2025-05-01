Skip to main content
Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions

  • Inflammatory Response
    A four-step process triggered by tissue damage or infection, aiming to eliminate microbes but sometimes causing host tissue damage.
  • Tissue Damage
    An event allowing microbes to bypass innate defenses, initiating the first step of inflammation and potential infection.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, including skin and mucous membranes, that prevents microbe entry before inflammation begins.
  • Mast Cells
    Tissue-resident immune cells similar to basophils, responsible for releasing cytokines and inflammatory mediators during inflammation.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by immune cells that regulate inflammation and attract other immune cells to infection sites.
  • Inflammatory Mediators
    Messenger molecules, such as histamine, that promote inflammation by altering blood vessels and recruiting immune cells.
  • Vasodilation
    The enlargement of blood vessels, increasing permeability to allow immune cells to access infected tissues.
  • Diapedesis
    The migration of immune cells through intact blood vessel walls into infected tissue during inflammation.
  • Neutrophils
    The first phagocytic cells recruited to infection sites, responsible for engulfing and destroying microbes.
  • Macrophages
    Phagocytic cells that engulf microbes and dead cells, playing a key role in the final step of inflammation.
  • Phagocytosis
    A process where immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes and cellular debris at infection sites.
  • Exudate
    A fluid mixture of plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits blood vessels to reach infected tissues.
  • Inflammation
    A protective response to infection or injury, which can sometimes cause accidental host tissue damage.
  • Suffix '-itis'
    A word ending indicating inflammation, commonly found in disease names like meningitis or arthritis.