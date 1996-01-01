Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

19. Innate Immunity

Steps of the Inflammatory Response

1

concept

1) Tissue Damage & Infection

2m
2

concept

2) Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Other Cytokines

2m
3
Problem

In the inflammatory response, which immune cells are the first to begin the immune response to an injury?

4

concept

3) Vasodilation

2m
5
Problem

Which of the following is needed for vasodilation and diapedesis to occur at an infection site?

6

concept

4) Removal of Invading Microbes

1m
7
Problem

Which immune cells are responsible for removing dead or damaged host material at an injury site?

8
Problem

Match the scenario to the step of the inflammatory response it belongs in.

1. Tissue Damage & Infection.
2. Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Cytokines.
3. Vasodilation and Diapedesis.
4. Removal of Invading Microbes and Damaged Tissue.

_____ Local mast cells release histamines and cytokines when encountering an invading microbe.
_____ Neutrophils destroy the invading microbes found in the injury site.
_____ Peter accidentally cuts his finger with a kitchen knife.
_____ Fluid full of plasma, proteins and immune cells exits the blood stream at injury site.
_____ Macrophages remove the epidermis and dermis cells damaged by the injury.
_____ The blood vessels in the region of the injury dilate releasing immune cells and proteins.
_____ Pathogenic bacteria enter the host’s body.

9
Problem

The attraction of leukocytes to the area on inflammation is referred to as

10

concept

Damaging Effects of the Inflammatory Response

2m
11
Problem

Which of the following statements about the inflammatory response is false?

12
Problem

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, meaning that the body’s immune system attacks the body’s joint tissues. Why are many autoimmune diseases associated with chronic inflammation?

13
Problem

Which of the following is FALSE in regards to inflammation?

