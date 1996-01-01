Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
1) Tissue Damage & Infection
2) Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Other Cytokines
In the inflammatory response, which immune cells are the first to begin the immune response to an injury?
3) Vasodilation
Which of the following is needed for vasodilation and diapedesis to occur at an infection site?
4) Removal of Invading Microbes
Which immune cells are responsible for removing dead or damaged host material at an injury site?
Match the scenario to the step of the inflammatory response it belongs in.
1. Tissue Damage & Infection.
2. Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Cytokines.
3. Vasodilation and Diapedesis.
4. Removal of Invading Microbes and Damaged Tissue.
_____ Local mast cells release histamines and cytokines when encountering an invading microbe.
_____ Neutrophils destroy the invading microbes found in the injury site.
_____ Peter accidentally cuts his finger with a kitchen knife.
_____ Fluid full of plasma, proteins and immune cells exits the blood stream at injury site.
_____ Macrophages remove the epidermis and dermis cells damaged by the injury.
_____ The blood vessels in the region of the injury dilate releasing immune cells and proteins.
_____ Pathogenic bacteria enter the host’s body.
The attraction of leukocytes to the area on inflammation is referred to as
Damaging Effects of the Inflammatory Response
Which of the following statements about the inflammatory response is false?
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, meaning that the body’s immune system attacks the body’s joint tissues. Why are many autoimmune diseases associated with chronic inflammation?
Which of the following is FALSE in regards to inflammation?