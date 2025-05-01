Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Initiation The first phase where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and separates DNA strands to start RNA synthesis.

Elongation The stage where RNA polymerase adds RNA nucleotides, building an RNA strand using the DNA template.

Termination The final phase where RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence, releasing the RNA molecule.

RNA Polymerase The main enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by reading the DNA template during transcription.

Promoter A specific DNA region where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

Transcription Factor A protein in eukaryotes required to help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region.