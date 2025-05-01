Back
Initiation The first phase where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and separates DNA strands to start RNA synthesis. Elongation The stage where RNA polymerase adds RNA nucleotides, building an RNA strand using the DNA template. Termination The final phase where RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence, releasing the RNA molecule. RNA Polymerase The main enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by reading the DNA template during transcription. Promoter A specific DNA region where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription. Transcription Factor A protein in eukaryotes required to help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region. Template Strand The DNA strand used as a guide for assembling a complementary RNA sequence. Terminator A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription and release the RNA product. Pre-mRNA The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires processing before translation. RNA Processing The modification steps needed to convert pre-mRNA into mature, functional RNA in eukaryotes. Gene A DNA segment containing the instructions for synthesizing a specific RNA molecule. Coding Sequence The portion of a gene that is transcribed into RNA and encodes information for protein synthesis. 5' to 3' Direction The orientation in which RNA polymerase synthesizes the new RNA strand during elongation. Prokaryote An organism whose RNA is ready for translation immediately after transcription, without processing. Eukaryote An organism that requires transcription factors for initiation and RNA processing after transcription.
Steps of Transcription definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15